fbpx

Back

Netflix to screen Yanxi Palace spin-off on Dec. 31, 2019 before it even airs in China

Yesssss.

Ashley Tan | December 13, 04:35 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Fans of the 2018 hit series Story of Yanxi Palace will be thrilled to know that the show’s spin-off will be available on Netflix worldwide soon.

Whats even better, is that viewers can catch it before it plays in its home country of China.

New Yanxi Palace spin-off

The spin-off series, Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures, will air on Netflix on Dec. 31, 2019, as the broadcasting giant purchased the international rights to the show, reported CNA.

This piece of news was confirmed by Yanxi Palace producer Yu Zheng on his Weibo earlier this month.

The show will take place after the events of Story of Yanxi Palace, and will focus on the offspring of the main characters from the first show.

Princess Zhaohua (played by Wang Herun), the daughter of the Qianlong emperor and his consort Wei Yingluo, falls in love with the son of Hitara Erqing, Fu Kang’an (played by Wang Yizhe).

Zhaohua also has to deal with “palace intrigue and a vendetta against her family”, according to Netflix’s synopsis.

Photo from Netflix

Troubles broadcasting in China

The show’s Netflix premiere in December will come even before its broadcast in mainland China, as the studios are reportedly still negotiating with Chinese broadcasters.

This roadblock is likely due to Chinese authorities taking down popular historical dramas.

Authorities reasoned that the dramas, which include Story of Yanxi Palace, Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace, among others, were removed due to their purported “negative influence on society”.

It was believed that the shows would propagate messages of glamour and pleasure instead of “frugality and hard work”, reported South China Morning Post.

Chinese authorities also thought that such shows, which usually feature cunning and backstabbing between wily characters, would upset the “balance” of society.

The Story of Yanxi Palace, detailing the rise of Wei Yingluo from lowly palace maid to consort, was a major hit in China and abroad.

Photo from Huanyu’s Facebook

It was streamed over 15 billion times in 2018 on China’s iQiyi streaming service, and many praised the show for the cast’s performances, the elaborate costumes and lavish sets.

Top photo from Netflix.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📷🎄
This is where you can find FREE Instagrammable rooms.

🦊🐆
Are your colleagues animals in this corporate jungle you call your ‘office’?

✈️🗺️
Want go Perth anot?

✋😩
Have you ever felt like a boomer in your 20s?

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Five Guys opening at Plaza Singapura on Dec. 16, 2019, full menu here

Competition for Shake Shack.

December 13, 04:44 pm

SIA ranked 1st in customer experience across S'pore, Australia & Hong Kong

SIA was ranked the highest in the 2019 CEE Report, topping the scores in all six pillars of the survey. 

December 13, 04:30 pm

7-Eleven Japan owes staff over S$4.93 million in underpaid overtime since 1970s

Inconvenience.

December 13, 03:55 pm

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android & iPhone operating systems from Feb. 1, 2020

Make sure you update your operating system.

December 13, 03:38 pm

Hawker Chan brings Michelin-starred chicken rice to Kuala Lumpur, opening Dec. 18

The stall will be located at Petaling Street.

December 13, 03:26 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close