Netflix to screen Yanxi Palace spin-off on Dec. 31, 2019 before it even airs in China

Fans of the 2018 hit series Story of Yanxi Palace will be thrilled to know that the show’s spin-off will be available on Netflix worldwide soon.

Whats even better, is that viewers can catch it before it plays in its home country of China.

New Yanxi Palace spin-off

The spin-off series, Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures, will air on Netflix on Dec. 31, 2019, as the broadcasting giant purchased the international rights to the show, reported CNA.

This piece of news was confirmed by Yanxi Palace producer Yu Zheng on his Weibo earlier this month.

The show will take place after the events of Story of Yanxi Palace, and will focus on the offspring of the main characters from the first show.

Princess Zhaohua (played by Wang Herun), the daughter of the Qianlong emperor and his consort Wei Yingluo, falls in love with the son of Hitara Erqing, Fu Kang’an (played by Wang Yizhe).

Zhaohua also has to deal with “palace intrigue and a vendetta against her family”, according to Netflix’s synopsis.

Troubles broadcasting in China

The show’s Netflix premiere in December will come even before its broadcast in mainland China, as the studios are reportedly still negotiating with Chinese broadcasters.

This roadblock is likely due to Chinese authorities taking down popular historical dramas.

Authorities reasoned that the dramas, which include Story of Yanxi Palace, Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace, among others, were removed due to their purported “negative influence on society”.

It was believed that the shows would propagate messages of glamour and pleasure instead of “frugality and hard work”, reported South China Morning Post.

Chinese authorities also thought that such shows, which usually feature cunning and backstabbing between wily characters, would upset the “balance” of society.

The Story of Yanxi Palace, detailing the rise of Wei Yingluo from lowly palace maid to consort, was a major hit in China and abroad.

It was streamed over 15 billion times in 2018 on China’s iQiyi streaming service, and many praised the show for the cast’s performances, the elaborate costumes and lavish sets.

Top photo from Netflix.

