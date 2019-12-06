S’pore’s 1st Chief of Defence Force’s grandson commissioned as officer with proud grandfather looking on

Winston Choo has done a lot in his life.

He has killed enemy soldiers in combat, ate satay by the roadside with the late President Yusof Ishak, became a Colonel at age 33, and had Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and other current and former Cabinet ministers report to him as young Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) scholar soldiers during their years in military service.

And even with that wealth of experience, this Sunday afternoon was something special for the 78-year-old.

On December 15, 2019, the 115/19 Officer Cadet Commissioning Parade took place at SAFTI Military Institute.

The commissioning parade was reviewed by President Halimah Yacob.

Daniel Choo was among the 418 cadets commissioned as Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officers.

The end of 38 weeks of rigorous training was witnessed by his grandfather Winston Choo.

While most Singaporean boys kinda get that national service is in the near future, like wisps of fog on a clear day, one might expect the realities of serving the country to hit earlier for a child who happens to have Winston Choo as his grandfather.

But Daniel said, in an interview with the media on Sunday afternoon, that he felt that the gravity of his grandfather’s achievements didn’t weigh on him that heavily when he was growing up.

“I think growing up, I guess the impact wasn’t really there. Back then, I didn’t really understand the weight of his position.”

Although a few things did get him excited.

“I was just like excited whenever I got free passes to go to army open houses and check out all the crew equipment and gear.”

Still despite his vaunted background, which only his section mates knew of, he wasn’t treated differently in any way.

“I was punished and scolded just as equally as everyone else.”

To serve

Having a grandfather who was the first professional soldier to lead Singapore’s defence forces might prove quite a daunting act to follow, but that was never really the case for Daniel or his father, Warren.

Winston told Mothership that his “only aspiration and dream was that they (son and grandson) become officers”.

And become officers they did, with Warren even attaining the coveted “Sword of Honour”, awarded to the top cadet of each formation.

But still the path to becoming an officer was not easy.

Daniel admitted quite readily that there were many points in his OCS training where he felt unsure of being able to “push on through the day”.

Because to get through those 38 weeks requires more than just physical prowess.

“The main challenge would be the mental stress because physically, we train often so our body becomes acclimatised to all the physical fitness but the mental stress, it really comes from yourself and those around you. It’s not something that can be taught.”

Apart from his own mental strength and the camaraderie of his NS mates, the support from his family proved invaluable.

“Every single week, throughout my entire NS life so far, they always message me and check up on how I’m doing. They always give me words of encouragement, telling me to just do my best…” Their words made me feel at ease. I won’t feel so stressed out if I don’t perform, in case they are disappointed in me. To be able to just give my all and whatever the outcome, they will still be proud of me.”

The constant positive reinforcement regardless of how well, or not-so-well, Daniel did during his OCS assessments meant he was always very clear on one thing.

“as long as I did my best, they would be proud of me.”

That helped ease the stress quite a bit.

In fact, when Winston spoke of Daniel’s achievements during OCS, it wasn’t any awards or physical milestones that he highlighted but rather his attitude towards serving.

“I mentioned this to a lot of my old retired friends. I tell them what surprises me the most is his very positive attitude as an NS soldier. All my life, I meet parents who come and complain to me about their sons. I meet the sons also who complain to me about what goes on. But this young man (Daniel) has been the most positive. I was very surprised.”

Which has a lot to do with how Warren approaches parenting as well.

He made sure to have “family dinner” on Saturday nights where the entire family would come together to share in the NS experience.

“We always have fun. Daniel talking about it, my dad bringing up old stories, so much so that my wife and daughters will switch off because of all the army talk. But we will just carry on and have fun. We just want to make sure that he carries on having that positive attitude and just does his best. That’s all we wanted. I couldn’t be more proud of him today.”

Sign on/off

38 weeks, no matter how tough, are just a fraction of the two years Daniel will have to serve, which brings forth the question, what next?

Well, the most immediate answer to that question is Daniel will be assigned to the 3rd Guards, where he looks forward to being a leader and mentor, and someone his men can turn to for help, “whether it be in camp or even their own personal lives”.

But the more pertinent question lies in the post-two year period.

Will he sign on?

Now you might think this might be a tricky question to ask the grandson of a monumental figure such as Winston Choo. But Daniel was quite forthcoming with his answer:

“No because to be frank, I like the civilian life.”

Super relatable.

And he is not the first to refrain from pursuing a decorated career in the military — Warren also chose the civilian life.

While some might expect a military veteran such as Winston to push for a career in the military, Winston stated that he merely spoke to them about “the pros and cons of the military life”.

According to Winston, that is because “their life is only something I can guide, but I must not try to push them in one way or another”. Also, the pro-civilian camp has a very powerful spokesperson.

“In fact, my wife has been telling them what the problems are being the wife of an officer. So there are downsides as much as there are upsides.”

Chief of the Chief of Defence Force.

Image by Angela Lim/ additional reporting by Syahindah Ishak