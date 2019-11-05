Wang Leehom, 43, dropped from 20-year endorsement deal for being too ‘old’

After 20 years endorsing Wahaha Mineral Water, 43-year-old Wang Leehom has been brutally cut from his role by the founder’s daughter, Zong Fuli.

“He’s aesthetically tired.”

The collaboration started in 1998, where they embarked on a slew of advertisements with Wang.

According to Sina, the endorsement deal ended in 2018, when Zong took over as the head of public relations in Wahaha.

Speaking on a TV programme on why Wahaha stopped working with Wang, Zong said,

“Can I say? It’s too hurtful. Because he’s too old. He’s aesthetically tired. Seeing the same ambassador the entire day, from youth to middle-age, do you think that’s fun?”

Zong also credits the brand’s success to her father, and not Wang.

Charged Wahaha lower fees

Wang, who started his career in 1995, clinched Wahaha as his first endorsement deal in China.

The American-born Chinese singer had not yet exploded in fame then, and once candidly expressed that plenty of fans discovered him through Wahaha.

Wang was reportedly so loyal, he would make sure to drink Wahaha at public events, no matter where it was being held.

There were also claims that Wang never increased his endorsement fees, although this was never verified.

However, Whaha’s founder, Zong Qinghou did confirm that Wang would charge the mineral water brand lower than his advertisements for other brands.

The 74-year-old said, “We contributed to his [Wang’s] growth, and he too, contributed to our sales.”

In 2017, when Wahaha celebrated its 30th anniversary, Qinghou even presented Wang with an ambassador trophy and honorary staff title.

Qinghou explained then that he is a traditional man, and the important thing is that Wang is diligent and hardworking, and this sort of collaboration should continue.

On the other hand, his daughter was quoted as saying, “I hope that when I’m out, people will tell me, ‘I find that your brand has become younger.'”

Top image via Sina, Wang Leehom’s Instagram