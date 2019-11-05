fbpx

Vietnamese influencer gained 10kg in 2 years for ‘reverse’ body transformation

You go girl.

Julia Yeo | December 8, 12:25 pm

While losing weight has always been the typical body transformation narrative, a Vietnamese influencer Trang Thi Thuy Nguyen spent two years to gain 10kg, in a bid to achieve her fitness goals.

Wanted to gain more muscle mass

Nguyen, who is also a popular live streamer, went from 39kg in 2016 to 49kg in 2018, by visiting the gym regularly and building up body muscle to bulk up mass.

In other words, she put on an additional 20 percent of body weight.

Here’s a before-and-after shot:

There’s definitely a stark difference from when she started, through her relentless efforts in the gym.

Nguyen detailed her fitness journey on her Facebook account, showing bits and pieces of her time in the gym.

After three months, she was able to “squat 40kg, deadlift 40kg, hip thrust 40kg and leg (press) 120 kg”.

There were clear results from her workout efforts, with her abs starting to take shape.

Still continues to work out

Nguyen didn’t stop after achieving her fitness goals, and still regularly visits the gym to keep in shape.

The popular live streamer has over 400,000 followers on Facebook and 300,000 on Instagram, where she regularly streams herself on Facebook singing.

Trang has also become a social media influencer, sharing fitness, beauty, and fashion content.

The “reverse body transformation” concept has become increasingly popular in recent years, with more people defying traditional standards of beauty and redefining it according to their own ideals.

Body positivity concepts have resulted in many people, especially young women to focus on following healthy fitness journeys instead of going on diets just to lose weight.

In Vietnam, it is not uncommon for women to have waif-like physiques, owing to diet, popular culture, and genetics.

Top image via @_trangthuy/IG

