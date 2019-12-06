fbpx

Young punk vapes on S’pore public bus in Yishun

This could have happened anywhere in Singapore.

Belmont Lay | December 19, 02:53 pm

A young man who looks underage was caught on video smoking an e-cigarette on board a public bus in Singapore.

E-cigarettes are banned in Singapore.

In Yishun

The moment the youth sucked and exhaled on his vaping device, the bus travelled past the Yishun Park Hawker Centre, which could be seen in the background.

The young man was wearing a Hello Kitty sweater as he sucked on his e-cigarette and blew out smoke twice while seated.

He ended his consumption of nicotine by flashing a peace sign.

According to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, first-time offenders caught importing, selling, buying or using and possessing tobacco products like e-cigarettes may face up to six months’ jail and/ or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may face up to one year’s jail and/ or a fine of up to S$20,000.

Youths lighting up and puffing smoke on board buses is not new.

Youth smokes cigarette in public bus in S’pore, claims he can pay off fine as he has ‘stable income’

Youths vape & light cigarette at back of public bus in S’pore

About one in 10 Singaporeans are addicted to tobacco products.

 

