First look at Uncle Ringo carnival & European circus at Bayfront event space from now till Jan. 1, 2020

From Dec. 20, 2019, to Jan. 1, 2020, The Great Circus of Europe and Uncle Ringo Carnival will be at Bayfront Event Space, Marina Bay.

The Great Circus of Europe is a 90-minute show that packs a number of international circus acts, while Uncle Ringo carnival will see carnival games, rides, as well as a food street.

Here’s a first look at what you can expect:

Carnival games and rides

There will be a ton of carnival games and rides such as the ‘lobster pot’, a turning carousel with horses and even bumper cars:

Do note that while entry to the carnival is free, activity charges will apply for games and rides.

For instance, game booths will require five credits while the rides will require five to 10 credits.

One credit costs S$1.

Escapade Festival Village

There will also be plenty of food options at the Escapade Festival Village.

This includes larger-than-life fries, Tiger Dot brown sugar milk tea and mango sticky rice with soft serve ice cream, amongst others:

International circus acts

The Great Circus of Europe will feature a number of international circus acts like a contortionist called the ‘Bone Crusher’, a group of showgirls, aerial ballet performances as well as a number of acrobatic stunts by Colombian dare-devils ‘The Gerlings’ in precarious situations.

Look out for The Gerlings as they race around the inside of an iron mesh globe at a remarkable 72km/h:

During New Year’s Eve, the show will also switch it up with a set of “specially curated acts”.

Tickets to the circus range from S$70 to S$150, and can be bought here.

Top image via Faris Samri and Kane Raynard Goh