SCDF battling huge industrial fire in Tuas Crescent over 4 hours, flames initially spread along drains

Firefighters of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have been battling a huge blaze in Tuas that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday (Dec. 11).

Advertisement

In an initial Facebook post from the SCDF at 6:34am, they said they were alerted to a fire at No. 48 Tuas Crescent at 6am.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging at the premises and was spreading along the drains. SCDF firefighters are fighting the blaze with eight water jets.”

An hour later, the SCDF updated again on the situation saying the fire had spread along the area’s surrounding drains:

An alert was also sent to people within the immediate vicinity to stay away from the area.

At 8:14am, a follow-up post showed scary images from the scene — it also revealed more circumstances behind the fire: an industrial location dealing in waste management that included recycled oil and solvents.

The SCDF also said some 80 firefighters and 32 emergency vehicles were deployed to contain the blaze, which by that time was successfully confined to within the location it broke out.

Advertisement

Here’s a video they posted from the still-ongoing firefighting operation:

Advertisement

And according to a spokesperson in a live video posted to SCDF’s Facebook page, even more resources were deployed to the scene — 34 vehicles instead of 32, and between 100 to 120 firefighting personnel are currently on site:

Additionally, he shared that the area of the location the fire broke out in is about one football field in size, noting that two immediate challenges the firefighters faced was

in curbing the spread of the fire to neighbouring properties, as well as ensuring that the running flow downstream through the surrounding drains was curbed as soon as possible.

The spokesperson also said the fire was brought under control by 10am.

Thankfully, there still have not been any injuries reported from the fire or from the ongoing operation.

Members of the public are advised to continue staying away from the scene.

Advertisement

Top image from SCDF.