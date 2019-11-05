fbpx

Back

SCDF battling huge industrial fire in Tuas Crescent over 4 hours, flames initially spread along drains

The fire, which spanned a football field-size area, was brought under control by 10am.

Sulaiman Daud | December 11, 10:36 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Firefighters of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have been battling a huge blaze in Tuas that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday (Dec. 11).

In an initial Facebook post from the SCDF at 6:34am, they said they were alerted to a fire at No. 48 Tuas Crescent at 6am.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging at the premises and was spreading along the drains. SCDF firefighters are fighting the blaze with eight water jets.”

An hour later, the SCDF updated again on the situation saying the fire had spread along the area’s surrounding drains:

An alert was also sent to people within the immediate vicinity to stay away from the area.

At 8:14am, a follow-up post showed scary images from the scene — it also revealed more circumstances behind the fire: an industrial location dealing in waste management that included recycled oil and solvents.

The SCDF also said some 80 firefighters and 32 emergency vehicles were deployed to contain the blaze, which by that time was successfully confined to within the location it broke out.

Here’s a video they posted from the still-ongoing firefighting operation:

 

And according to a spokesperson in a live video posted to SCDF’s Facebook page, even more resources were deployed to the scene — 34 vehicles instead of 32, and between 100 to 120 firefighting personnel are currently on site:

Additionally, he shared that the area of the location the fire broke out in is about one football field in size, noting that two immediate challenges the firefighters faced was

  1. in curbing the spread of the fire to neighbouring properties, as well as
  2. ensuring that the running flow downstream through the surrounding drains was curbed as soon as possible.

The spokesperson also said the fire was brought under control by 10am.

Thankfully, there still have not been any injuries reported from the fire or from the ongoing operation.

Members of the public are advised to continue staying away from the scene.

Top image from SCDF.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Thai man freezes to death in 9°C weather after giving all 3 blankets to 8-year-old daughter

The man had only been clad in a long-sleeved shirt and shorts, and was sleeping on a thin mat.

December 11, 12:12 am

Enforcement officer kicks PMD rider off device along Bedok Reservoir Road to stop him

Sent the PMD user flying.

December 10, 11:17 pm

Allegedly deleted official Miss Universe tweet congratulated Miss Malaysia for best costume win

The drama continues.

December 10, 10:41 pm

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson, 61, dies after long battle with cancer

RIP.

December 10, 09:55 pm

S'pore woman arrested for allegedly going on S$5,700 shopping spree using credit card she 'found'

They included what appear to be three items from Louis Vuitton.

December 10, 09:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close