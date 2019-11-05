fbpx

‘Train to Busan’ sequel, ‘Peninsula’, reportedly set to premiere in Aug. 2020

The production team is aiming for a summer 2020 release.

Julia Yeo | December 5, 02:31 am

The 2016 Korean summer blockbuster Train to Busan will be releasing its sequel in summer 2020, with sources reporting the premiere to be in August.

Sequel takes place chronologically after original film

The sequel, Peninsula, takes place after the events in the original film, set in the same universe as characters try their best to leave Korea after the peninsula is infested by zombies.

The film began shooting in June 24, 2018.

Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae Hyo, Kim Min Jae, and Goo Kyo Hwan have been confirmed as cast members.

Gong Yoo, who starred in the first movie, will not be making a return in the sequel.

Premiere likely to be in summer 2020

Soompi reported that reports were made in French media on Dec. 3 that the sequel was set to premiere on Aug. 12, 2020.

When asked about the reports, the distributor of the film stated:

“Though it is true that we are currently aiming for a summer 2020 release, we have not made any decisions regarding specific details for premiere dates in or outside of Korea.”

Top image via IMDB, MyDramaList

