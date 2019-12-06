Prince Charles, Camilla & other British royals get major glow-up in Netflix series ‘The Crown’

It can be hard to imagine, but there was a time when Queen Elizabeth II and the other members of the British Royal family weren’t grey-haired senior citizens.

When Her Majesty visited Singapore in 2006, she looked every inch the sprightly grandmother.

And during her 1989 visit to Singapore, Queen Elizabeth had not yet gone fully grey, and looked comfortably middle-aged.

Here she was with her husband Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Crown must win

But the Queen wasn’t always an older lady, and viewers of the hit Netflix series The Crown will know this very well.

The show depicts the Queen’s life and role as the monarch of the United Kingdom, beginning with her accession to the throne in 1952.

Back then she was just 25, so they cast the youthful Claire Foy to portray her.

And the suave Matt Smith, well-known for his role as the Eleventh Doctor, to play Prince Phillip.

The times are a-changin’

But after two seasons, the show’s setting has progressed to the 1970s, where the new generation will be more prominent.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne get more time to shine, as well as Prince Charles’s beau, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Here’s what they look like today:

Here’s the actor portraying Prince Charles, Josh O’Connor:

And here’s his sister, Princess Anne, played by actress Erin Doherty:

And to complete the trio, here’s Killing Eve actress Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles (née Shand).

Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown will depict the trials and tribulations of Prince Charles’s relationships with his mother, his love interest, and the nation.

And yes, Diana, Princess of Wales will make an appearance too, but only in Season 4.

Singaporean fans can watch Season 3 on Netflix right now for some real-life family drama.

Top image from Joshoconnorupdates on Instagram and British Actresses Inc Facebook group.