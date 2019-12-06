fbpx

Prince Charles, Camilla & other British royals get major glow-up in Netflix series ‘The Crown’

Looking like a royal snack.

Sulaiman Daud | December 18, 05:38 pm

It can be hard to imagine, but there was a time when Queen Elizabeth II and the other members of the British Royal family weren’t grey-haired senior citizens.

When Her Majesty visited Singapore in 2006, she looked every inch the sprightly grandmother.

JONATHAN DRAKE/AFP via Getty Images

And during her 1989 visit to Singapore, Queen Elizabeth had not yet gone fully grey, and looked comfortably middle-aged.

Here she was with her husband Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen And Prince Philip Together In Singapore (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The Crown must win

But the Queen wasn’t always an older lady, and viewers of the hit Netflix series The Crown will know this very well.

The show depicts the Queen’s life and role as the monarch of the United Kingdom, beginning with her accession to the throne in 1952.

Back then she was just 25, so they cast the youthful Claire Foy to portray her.

Photo from TheCrownNetflix Facebook page.

And the suave Matt Smith, well-known for his role as the Eleventh Doctor, to play Prince Phillip.

Photo from TheCrownNetflix Facebook page.

The times are a-changin’

But after two seasons, the show’s setting has progressed to the 1970s, where the new generation will be more prominent.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne get more time to shine, as well as Prince Charles’s beau, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Here’s what they look like today:

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Here’s the actor portraying Prince Charles, Josh O’Connor:

Photo from British Period Dramas on TV Facebook page.

And here’s his sister, Princess Anne, played by actress Erin Doherty:

Photo from KajalFCFans Facebook page.

And to complete the trio, here’s Killing Eve actress Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles (née Shand).

Photo from British Actresses Inc Facebook group.

Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown will depict the trials and tribulations of Prince Charles’s relationships with his mother, his love interest, and the nation.

And yes, Diana, Princess of Wales will make an appearance too, but only in Season 4.

Singaporean fans can watch Season 3 on Netflix right now for some real-life family drama.

