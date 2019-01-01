Thai navy seal who helped in cave rescue of football team dies from blood infection 1 year later

A Thai navy seal who took part in the rescue of 12 young boys trapped in a cave networked has died from a blood infection he contracted during the operation.

Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak’s death was disclosed in a Facebook post by the Royal Thai Navy on Dec. 27.

In their statement, the navy paid tribute to Beiret, hailing his heroic contribution to the rescue, while also sending their “deepest condolences” to his family.

The petty officer had come under doctor’s supervision and treatment after the 18-day operation was concluded successfully in July 2018.

Yet, his condition worsened and he died from a blood infection after about 17 months of battling the illness.

Beiret was immediately buried on Friday, according to CNA.

The rescue

12 boys and their soccer coach became trapped while exploring the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai on June 23, 2018.

A downpour flooded the cave network and forced the group to survive on water dripping from the walls for nine days before they were discovered by one of the divers taking part in the rescue mission.

The rescuers eventually pulled off a high-risk mission in three days as the world watched with bated breath.

The entire ordeal ended on Jul. 10, 2018.

Sadly, former navy diver Lieutenant Commander Saman Kuman, died during the mission.

He had been resupplying oxygen tanks that were placed underwater throughout the network in-lieu of the extraction of the boys and their coach.

