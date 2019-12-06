Mum in Thailand stops cancer treatment to give birth to daughter safely, dies 1 year later

One woman in Thailand decided to stop her cancer treatment and bear with the pain in order to deliver her daughter safely.

The 27-year-old woman, Thanita Thavorn (known as May), eventually passed away in November this year after battling cancer for nearly four years.

Chose to stop treatment

According to Thai Rath, Thanita had battled a rare type of blood cancer, which strikes only one in a million.

She went for her first surgery in 2016, and by 2017, she had gone under the knife thrice.

It was only in 2017 that she found out that she was pregnant.

Doctors advised her to stop her cancer treatment if she wants to keep the baby, citing the drug’s harmful effects on the child.

Stopping treatment during her pregnancy, however, would mean that her condition would deteriorate.

Thanita chose to keep the baby, eventually giving birth to a daughter in May 2018.

Lived for another year with her son

By the time she gave birth, cancer had already spread to her neck.

She resumed treatment after giving birth, including chemotherapy, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

Thanitha spent about one year and five months with her son.

However, as her illness worsened, she passed away in the hospital surrounded by her family and friends.

Couple has been together for 13 years

Thai Rath reported that her husband, known as Thew, said they have been together for the past 13 years and even went to the same university.

They got married in 2016, and Dec. 18, 2019 would have been their third wedding anniversary.

Despite the grief, Thew said that he will “do his best” and keep working hard for the sake of his children.

