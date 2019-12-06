fbpx

Back

Mum in Thailand stops cancer treatment to give birth to daughter safely, dies 1 year later

:'(

Tanya Ong | December 21, 10:34 am

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

One woman in Thailand decided to stop her cancer treatment and bear with the pain in order to deliver her daughter safely.

The 27-year-old woman, Thanita Thavorn (known as May), eventually passed away in November this year after battling cancer for nearly four years.

Chose to stop treatment

According to Thai Rath, Thanita had battled a rare type of blood cancer, which strikes only one in a million.

She went for her first surgery in 2016, and by 2017, she had gone under the knife thrice.

It was only in 2017 that she found out that she was pregnant.

Doctors advised her to stop her cancer treatment if she wants to keep the baby, citing the drug’s harmful effects on the child.

Stopping treatment during her pregnancy, however, would mean that her condition would deteriorate.

Thanita chose to keep the baby, eventually giving birth to a daughter in May 2018.

Via Thai Rath

Lived for another year with her son

By the time she gave birth, cancer had already spread to her neck.

She resumed treatment after giving birth, including chemotherapy, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

Via Thai Rath
Photo via Thai Rath.
Via Thai Rath

Thanitha spent about one year and five months with her son.

However, as her illness worsened, she passed away in the hospital surrounded by her family and friends.

Couple has been together for 13 years

Thai Rath reported that her husband, known as Thew, said they have been together for the past 13 years and even went to the same university.

Via Thai Rath

They got married in 2016, and Dec. 18, 2019 would have been their third wedding anniversary.

Via Thai Rath

Despite the grief, Thew said that he will “do his best” and keep working hard for the sake of his children.

Top photo via Thai Rath

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

'I have always thought of myself as a failure': N-level student shows character to triumph against ridiculous odds

Nurain Sanusi's life is not your regular success story.

December 21, 10:18 am

S’porean teacher gave up university education to learn sign language from scratch & teach deaf children

Barbara D’Cotta now has her degree, is finishing her Master’s and has also touched generations of deaf Singaporean students.

December 21, 09:00 am

Air quality reaches unhealthy levels in Bangkok

A chronic problem for the city.

December 21, 09:00 am

Carrie Lam's husband praised for standing still as patriotic Chinese song played. He's a British citizen.

Some even interpreted his action as an act of defiance.

December 21, 01:24 am

6 Yale-NUS students issue statement supporting protests in India over new citizenship law

The bill has been slammed as discriminatory against Indian Muslims.

December 20, 06:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close