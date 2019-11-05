fbpx

Back

Thai man sells ice kacang for S$0.45 daily to pay son’s medical bills after wife abandons family

His wife abandoned the family after discovering her son's disability.

Julia Yeo | December 8, 02:09 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

A Thai man, who is known affectionately as Uncle Dam, sells shaved ice every day in the Bangkok city centre with his son.

Sells shaved iced for S$0.45

To support his son’s medical bills, Dam walks six kilometres daily to Bangkok city centre, around Rat Burana District, selling shaved ice with various toppings for 10 baht (S$0.45).

Photo via Wongnai

According to Wongnai via Bangkok Foodie, Dam was selling his shaved ice at 15 baht (S$0.70), but customers had complained about his price, thus he decided to lower it to help business.

Photo via Wongnai

Here’s what 10 baht can get you:

Photo via Wongnai

Dam’s son, who has physical disabilities, accompanies his hawker father to work every day.

Photo via Wongnai

Wife abandoned their family after discovering son’s disabilities

For Dam, his son is his pillar of strength, and what keeps him going.

Photo via Wongnai

His son began showing signs of physical disability when he was eight months old.

When the news broke out, Dam’s wife was unable to accept her son’s disability, eventually abandoning both of them.

It devastated Dam, and nearly drove him to commit suicide.

However, Wongnai wrote that Dam pressed on for his son’s sake, pulling himself together to start this small business to pay for his son’s medical expenses, as he often falls sick due to his weak immune system.

Dam told Wongnai that he found strength in a sermon he heard, which advised him to live in the present and not dwell in the past, helping him to overcome his wife’s abandonment.

Photo via Wongnai

Dam said: “I managed to pull through by focusing only on the present, and giving myself reasons to be happy.”

“The past should remain in the past and we should all strive to find happiness in the present.”

“The future is unpredictable, so we shouldn’t worry too much about it.”

Top image via Wongnai

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mother feeding baby at cafe in Westgate asked to move due to incoming reservations

The cafe responded swiftly and defended its company policy.

December 8, 02:59 pm

Joseph Schooling's chonky body at SEA Games subjected to national media scrutiny

He is still faster than the rest of us on this planet.

December 8, 01:52 pm

Vietnamese influencer gained 10kg in 2 years for 'reverse' body transformation

You go girl.

December 8, 12:25 pm

S'porean shopping in Johor Bahru told RM50 notes dispensed from CIMB ATM are fake notes

The receptionist did not notice the fake notes initially but only informed her about it after the massage.

December 8, 11:57 am

Can I just eat alone in peace without being judged as sad or lonely?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 8, 10:57 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close