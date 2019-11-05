Thai man sells ice kacang for S$0.45 daily to pay son’s medical bills after wife abandons family

A Thai man, who is known affectionately as Uncle Dam, sells shaved ice every day in the Bangkok city centre with his son.

Sells shaved iced for S$0.45

To support his son’s medical bills, Dam walks six kilometres daily to Bangkok city centre, around Rat Burana District, selling shaved ice with various toppings for 10 baht (S$0.45).

According to Wongnai via Bangkok Foodie, Dam was selling his shaved ice at 15 baht (S$0.70), but customers had complained about his price, thus he decided to lower it to help business.

Here’s what 10 baht can get you:

Dam’s son, who has physical disabilities, accompanies his hawker father to work every day.

Wife abandoned their family after discovering son’s disabilities

For Dam, his son is his pillar of strength, and what keeps him going.

His son began showing signs of physical disability when he was eight months old.

When the news broke out, Dam’s wife was unable to accept her son’s disability, eventually abandoning both of them.

It devastated Dam, and nearly drove him to commit suicide.

However, Wongnai wrote that Dam pressed on for his son’s sake, pulling himself together to start this small business to pay for his son’s medical expenses, as he often falls sick due to his weak immune system.

Dam told Wongnai that he found strength in a sermon he heard, which advised him to live in the present and not dwell in the past, helping him to overcome his wife’s abandonment.

Dam said: “I managed to pull through by focusing only on the present, and giving myself reasons to be happy.”

“The past should remain in the past and we should all strive to find happiness in the present.”

“The future is unpredictable, so we shouldn’t worry too much about it.”

