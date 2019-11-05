fbpx

Thai man freezes to death in 9°C weather after giving all 3 blankets to 8-year-old daughter

The man had only been clad in a long-sleeved shirt and shorts, and was sleeping on a thin mat.

Ashley Tan | December 11, 12:12 am

A parent’s love knows no bounds, and it sadly most likely led to tragedy in in Thailand.

Man thought he could endure the cold

Prasarn Homthong, 38, froze to death in Bueng Kan province, Thailand after giving all of his blankets to his daughter.

Photo from Sinchew Daily

On the night of Dec. 6, temperatures in the province dropped to 9°C.

Homthong apparently only had three blankets to keep himself warm, reported AsiaOne.

Believing that he could brave the frigid temperatures, he gave all of his blankets to his eight-year-old daughter, Panwira Noipha.

The young girl placed one of the blankets over her father, curled up from the cold, when she woke up in the middle of the night.

However, when she attempted to wake him on the morning of Dec. 7, she discovered he was dead.

The man had only been clad in a long-sleeved shirt and shorts, and was sleeping on a thin mat.

The house that Homthong, a divorcee, and his daughter were residing in was reportedly under construction, and was missing windows and doors.

Homthong’s elder daughter, 14, had been staying at a relative’s place that night.

A medical examiner stated that Homthong died as his body was unable to adjust to the sudden drop in temperature.

Cold spell claimed two other lives

Winter in Thailand typically lasts between October to mid-February, but the Thai Meterological Department announced recently that a particular cold stretch could be expected from December 2019 to January 2020.

Thus far, the cold spell has claimed two other lives in different provinces, reported Bangkok Post.

A 60-year-old was found dead in the pavilion of a temple in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The man had allegedly been suffering from colon cancer, and was unable to fight off the cold.

Meanwhile, a 92-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Chai Nat province.

The woman’s daughter said her mother typically slept on the ground floor as she was too weak to climb the stairs to the upper floors.

The daughter checked on her mother at 5am, and the elderly woman was found to still be alive. However, she died an hour later.

