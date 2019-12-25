Thai flight attendant explains why she quit South Korea’s Asiana Airlines

A Thai former flight attendant has taken to Twitter to explain why she left her job as an air stewardess at Asiana Airlines.

Asiana Airlines is South Korea’s second largest airline, after Korean Air.

Many people asked why she left such a good job

In a Twitter thread started on Wednesday, Dec. 25, Supitsara Lappananoraset said that since her resignation, many people had asked her for the reason as they thought she had a “dream job”.

According to her Facebook profile, she had first joined Asiana Airlines on Dec. 19, 2018.

Lappananoraset, whose nickname is Koy (which means “little finger”), proceeded to reveal the reasons behind her decision, which she said was a “difficult” one to make.

In fact, she said she stressed over her decision for days before she finally took the plunge.

Laid out the pros and cons

She even drew up a list of the pros and cons of her leaving her job.

Here are some of the pros she said that came with being an air stewardess:

Travel to many places for free

Monetary rewards whenever she has layovers

As many as 23 days of annual leave a year

Good money to be made

Don’t have to bring her work home with her

Don’t have to work in an office environment

But she said the job came with some downsides too:

Repetitive nature of her work that makes it seem boring

Hierarchical culture which forces junior staff to “do everything”

Felt lonely as she could not talk to many of her colleagues, who tended to exclude her by speaking in Korean

Not able to sleep well

While the monetary perks were great, Koy felt emotionally burdened at work due to the hierarchical corporate culture, and the sense of being excluded from her South Korean colleagues’ private conversations.

Ultimately, she felt that the drawbacks of the job outweighed the perks.

While she said she felt saddened after she made her choice, she was still thankful to the good friends she made in the course of her work.

She also said that while she cried after she decided to quit her job, she does not have any regrets now.

Rigid work culture

Back in September, Koy had also said in a series of tweets about how stifling the work culture could be at her workplace.

For instance, as South Korea’s work culture is centred on a rather rigid hierarchy, the youngest, or most junior staff is required to “do everything, such as cleaning every bathroom, and organising the newspapers”.

And she was “uncomfortable” with such expectations where the junior staff have to do all of the menial chores, while senior staff do not have to lift a finger.

In addition, Koy said the junior staff had to pour water for their more senior colleagues, and wait till the latter started eating before they could eat.

Competition was rife as well, as she said the flight attendants would compete among themselves to reach the passengers first each time the call bell was rang, while senior staff did not have to do so.

Felt excluded from her South Korean colleagues

To make matters worse, she claimed her South Korean colleagues do not really attempt to talk to the foreigners about matters unrelated to work.

In fact, she said even when sitting in a small group, her South Korean colleagues would only talk to other South Koreans, and not the foreigners.

The isolation she felt while working was so bad she said she found herself crying by herself in her hotel room.

“No wonder a lot of people working in this field have depression,” she wrote.

Back in August, Koy had revealed that non-South Koreans do not have to speak Korean to work at a Korean airline.

She also said she was often sleep-deprived as she does not have much time to rest since she had to take off soon after landing at a new place.

Nevertheless, she said she still felt thankful as she got to go back to Thailand for eight days in a month, and relieve some of her loneliness.

She also appreciated the perks of being a flight attendant as she got to eat lots of “delicious food” without having to pay for them.

Top image adapted via koyykois/Twitter