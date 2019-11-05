5 men arrested for getting into fight over staring incident at Tampines
A 21-year-old man sustained cuts on his face.
Five men aged between 19 and 26 were arrested by the police for their suspected involvement in a case of affray.
Fight over a staring incident
Singapore police were alerted to a fight along Tampines Street 81 at around 3:40pm on Dec. 3, 2019.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a fight broke out between two groups of people over a staring incident.
A 21-year-old sustained cuts on his face and was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.
All five men were identified and caught within five hours of the report through investigations and with the aid of closed-circuit television footage.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Under Section 267B of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, offenders of affray may face up to a year of imprisonment, be fined up to S$5,000, or both.
