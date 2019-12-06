Photo of S’pore ramen restaurant staff having quick meal reminds patrons to appreciate F&B staff

Sometimes as F&B patrons, we’re so busy enjoying our meals that we forget the hard work and effort that goes into the food we’re stuffing into our mouths.

And it seldom occurs to us that restaurant staff are working hard during normal mealtimes to put food on both our table and theirs.

On Dec. 13, Takagi Ramen, a chain of restaurants serving Japanese food, shared a photo showing a behind-the-scenes glimpse inside a restaurant’s kitchen.

Busy shifts

In a photo shared on Takagi Ramen’s Facebook page, one kitchen staff can be seen squatting on the floor, apparently scarfing down a meal consisting of rice.

Takagi Ramen explained that even though staff might be hungry, “they can’t just leave their stations and keep hungry customers waiting”.

Especially during busy holiday seasons when orders can get overwhelming, staff sometimes only have a few minutes to eat a quick meal “to re-energise”.

They often also have to work as late as 9:00pm before they are able to rest, relax and have a proper meal.

The restaurant urged patrons in their post to appreciate “these hardworking fellow humans”, adding that a smile or simple “thank you” would mean a lot to them.

You can view the full post here.

Gratitude in the comments section

Some Facebook users expressed concern for the staff’s wellbeing, asking if they could be allowed half-hour breaks for their meals.

Takagi Ramen clarified in the comments that the staff have regular lunch and dinner breaks. However, due to how busy rush hour can get, the staff usually have an early or late dinner instead.

Such is the nature of jobs in the F&B industry.

Others thanked the restaurant staff and workers.

Some even cheekily asked for the ramen chain to show gratitude to their workers with a financial reward, to which the restaurant playfully responded with gifs of affirmation.

Thumbs up to all F&B workers!

Top photo from Takagi Ramen / FB