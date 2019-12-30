Up to 70% off Herschel, Dr. Martens & more at Takashimaya sale now till Jan. 1, 2020

From now till Jan. 1, 2020, Takashimaya Department Store is holding a footwear and bag bazaar at Basement 1 of Ngee Ann City.

Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 70 per cent off on brands like Herschel, Timbuk2, Dr. Martens and Staple.

Here are some of the products available:

And here are the starting price points:

Herschel Bags: From S$50

Herschel Apparel: From $40

Staple Pigeon Tops: From S$19

Staple Pigeon Bottoms: From S$39

Dr. Martens Shoes: S$69

Dr. Martens Boots: S$89

Timbuk2 Bags: S$69

Note that prices for some products can go significantly higher, depending on its model.

It’s also a while stocks last sale, so be prepared that the best bargains might have been picked up by someone else already.

Details

Address:

Ngee Ann City Basement 1

391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238873

Event date:

Now till Jan. 1, 2020

