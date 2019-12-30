fbpx

Back

Up to 70% off Herschel, Dr. Martens & more at Takashimaya sale now till Jan. 1, 2020

If you need another excuse to buy new things.

Mandy How | December 30, 11:53 pm

Events

Share

From now till Jan. 1, 2020, Takashimaya Department Store is holding a footwear and bag bazaar at Basement 1 of Ngee Ann City.

Photo via Takashimaya’s website

Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 70 per cent off on brands like Herschel, Timbuk2, Dr. Martens and Staple.

Here are some of the products available:

Native shoes from S$49 – S$70. Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
S$169 Dr. Martens. Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page
From S$39.90 – S$79.90. Photo via Takashimaya’s Facebook page

And here are the starting price points:

  • Herschel Bags: From S$50
  • Herschel Apparel: From $40
  • Staple Pigeon Tops: From S$19
  • Staple Pigeon Bottoms: From S$39
  • Dr. Martens Shoes: S$69
  • Dr. Martens Boots: S$89
  • Timbuk2 Bags: S$69

Note that prices for some products can go significantly higher, depending on its model.

It’s also a while stocks last sale, so be prepared that the best bargains might have been picked up by someone else already.

Details

Address:
Ngee Ann City Basement 1
391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238873

Event date:
Now till Jan. 1, 2020

Original post here:

Top image via Takashimaya

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2 out of the 4 injured in Lucky Plaza accident discharged from hospital

Get well soon.

December 31, 12:11 am

Families back in the Philippines mourn victims of Lucky Plaza accident

RIP.

December 30, 11:25 pm

Lucky Plaza accident victims not sent to Mount Elizabeth Hospital, explained

The victims were brought to the nearest hospital that is equipped to deal with the situation.

December 30, 09:00 pm

Woman motorcyclist, 30, sustains severe injuries from PIE collision, family looking for witnesses

She ended up with a fractured cheek, broken bones, and abrasions on the lower half of her face.

December 30, 06:39 pm

Muslim-owned bakery known for sourdough bread reopens at Upper Thomson Road

Good bread.

December 30, 06:30 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close