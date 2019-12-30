Up to 70% off Herschel, Dr. Martens & more at Takashimaya sale now till Jan. 1, 2020
If you need another excuse to buy new things.
From now till Jan. 1, 2020, Takashimaya Department Store is holding a footwear and bag bazaar at Basement 1 of Ngee Ann City.
Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 70 per cent off on brands like Herschel, Timbuk2, Dr. Martens and Staple.
Here are some of the products available:
And here are the starting price points:
- Herschel Bags: From S$50
- Herschel Apparel: From $40
- Staple Pigeon Tops: From S$19
- Staple Pigeon Bottoms: From S$39
- Dr. Martens Shoes: S$69
- Dr. Martens Boots: S$89
- Timbuk2 Bags: S$69
Note that prices for some products can go significantly higher, depending on its model.
It’s also a while stocks last sale, so be prepared that the best bargains might have been picked up by someone else already.
Details
Address:
Ngee Ann City Basement 1
391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238873
Event date:
Now till Jan. 1, 2020
