Someone wrote 2 pages of praise on S’porean singer Tabitha Nauser’s wiki page & it got cleaned up by Wikimedia

Tabitha Nauser is a singer, songwriter, and some say Singapore’s Beyoncé.

She also came in third for Season 3 of “Singapore Idol”.

More recently, Nauser was in the spotlight for her role in “Singapore Social”, a Netflix reality TV show which launched on Nov. 22.

Singing praises

Around that period, someone edited Nauser’s Wikipedia page to an essay of praises.

This was first spotted by one Timothy Bon, who screenshot the page and shared it on Twitter.

LMAOOOO Wikipedia wasn’t joking when they said “this article contains content that is written like an advertisement” pic.twitter.com/aJJ8c3XHx3 — timothy bon (@Timothy_Bon) December 9, 2019

Here is the page, which Wikipedia flagged as an advertisement.

It chronicles, very closely, Nauser’s achievements without citing sources.

At one point, the writer called Nauser’s performance in a musical an “astounding feat for someone without any musical theatre education”.

There’s even a critical analysis of her music and how it reflects a certain stage of her life.

Significantly improved page

In response to Bon’s tweet, Wikimedia said that this sort of promotion happens frequently, and added that they have cleaned up the page to “significantly” improve it.

Hi Timothy, thanks for tweeting about this. We see a lot of music promotion companies adding advertising copy to their artists' pages. I've significantly improved the page now. — Wikimedia UK (@wikimediauk) December 9, 2019

According to their site, Wikimedia is a registered charity that works on projects like Wikipedia to ensure distribution and consumption of knowledge.

Bon later updated with the “improved” page.

I CHOKED. WIKI LIT RALLY JUST STEPPED ON MS NAUSER’S PR’S COLLECTIVE NECKS. https://t.co/qV3HkHEgRX pic.twitter.com/bPtafeme2M — timothy bon (@Timothy_Bon) December 9, 2019

Here’s the new introduction.

And the rest of the page.

Ah well.

Top image via Tabitha Nauser’s Instagram, Wikipedia