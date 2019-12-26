Which direction is person on swing going? Internet confused again as video shows it can be both ways.

Prepare to have your mind blown.

Sometime back in 2018, an audio clip went viral as people could hear two distinct names owing to a certain degree of ambiguity.

Both “Yanny” and “Laurel” were heard by different groups of people.

Some could even hear the pronunciations simultaneously.

Now, the mind-boggling phenomenon has appeared in video form.

Person on a swing

In a TikTok video uploaded to Twitter on Dec. 21, 2019, a person was recorded going back and forth on a swing.

The uploader, however, said that they were losing their mind as they couldn’t tell which way the person on the swing was facing.

Watch it for yourself here:

Im losing my mind can someone tell me which way he’s facing pic.twitter.com/gIvIDzRkOd — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 21, 2019

The people recording the video can be heard arguing over the direction as well.

In case you can’t load it:

Commenters split

In addition to more than 6,000 retweets and 35,000 likes on Twitter, the video has also sparked plenty of confusion and discussion.

It seems like the commenters are quite evenly split based on what they see.

I see him facing the building because the way hes swinging his legs — -ˏˋ 𝒅 ₂₄₁ ‧₊˚ (@saturncities) December 22, 2019

he’s definitely facing the building. his leg is behind the swing set here. i spent way too much time figuring this out 😂 pic.twitter.com/A1j1IrKtVb — kaela🖤 (@_thankuari) December 21, 2019

he’s facing the camera obviously — Beyoncé’s Thighs (@Abbyweaver34) December 22, 2019

He's facing the camera, if you see the angles of the swing set, for him to be facing away would not fit into the dimensions — °𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕒 ४◟̽◞̽⎊✵🕸ᗢ✪⚯͛۞⧗꘩° ➪ʟᴛʟᴏᴛ➪ʜsʟᴏᴛ (@Stelena_4ever__) December 21, 2019

how do y’all see him facing the building??? he’s obv towards the camera 😳 — ♡ (@lmaoneedy) December 21, 2019

HE;S LITERALLY FACING THE BUILDING HOW COULD ANYONE SAY OTHERWISE — trans cult member ari (@arizachoy) December 22, 2019

Matter of perspective

If you can only see it one way or the other, here are some pictures that might help change your perspective.

I thought this too until watched it like 50 times. Maybe these pictures will help pic.twitter.com/2cqfg3931E — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 22, 2019

The secret is in perspective pic.twitter.com/P2j14mHvw8 — Aggrimbambitch (@RimbambitchsHDA) December 22, 2019

The answer

Unlike Yanny or Laurel, however, there is a clear answer for this.

Just in case people are still checking on this and this account is where I first saw this video (which came out in February this year I just learned) here’s the solution from the guy who was there. pic.twitter.com/Wr8HBTLPi2 — 🧸𝐬𝐣 (@sjthefangirl) December 22, 2019

According to the owner of the video, the person on the swing was facing the camera.

The group had driven up to him to confirm it.

Additionally, the video was originally uploaded in February 2019.

Still cool though.

Top image via @ectupper on TikTok