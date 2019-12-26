fbpx

Back

Which direction is person on swing going? Internet confused again as video shows it can be both ways.

Whew.

Mandy How | December 23, 10:25 am

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

Share

Prepare to have your mind blown.

Sometime back in 2018, an audio clip went viral as people could hear two distinct names owing to a certain degree of ambiguity.

Here’s how you can choose to hear ‘Yanny’ or ‘Laurel’

Both “Yanny” and “Laurel” were heard by different groups of people.

Some could even hear the pronunciations simultaneously.

Now, the mind-boggling phenomenon has appeared in video form.

Person on a swing

In a TikTok video uploaded to Twitter on Dec. 21, 2019, a person was recorded going back and forth on a swing.

The uploader, however, said that they were losing their mind as they couldn’t tell which way the person on the swing was facing.

Watch it for yourself here:

The people recording the video can be heard arguing over the direction as well.

In case you can’t load it:

Commenters split

In addition to more than 6,000 retweets and 35,000 likes on Twitter, the video has also sparked plenty of confusion and discussion.

It seems like the commenters are quite evenly split based on what they see.

Matter of perspective

If you can only see it one way or the other, here are some pictures that might help change your perspective.

The answer

Unlike Yanny or Laurel, however, there is a clear answer for this.

According to the owner of the video, the person on the swing was facing the camera.

The group had driven up to him to confirm it.

Additionally, the video was originally uploaded in February 2019.

Still cool though.

Top image via @ectupper on TikTok

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Family of 4, allegedly from S'pore, literally pumps petrol together by doing pumping motion on car

A family that pumps petrol together, stays together.

December 23, 02:36 am

Australian millionaire, 27, offering annual salary of S$51,000 for personal photographer

Can bring along your friend too.

December 22, 07:42 pm

S'porean solemniser did weddings in McDonald's, HDB flats, & helped a couple avoid divorce

Pauline Sim hopes to be a wedding solemniser for as long as she can.

December 22, 04:45 pm

Taiwan seeks judicial assistance from Hong Kong to proceed with case on 'habitual robber'

He has been linked with a string of robberies and thefts throughout Asia.

December 22, 04:25 pm

2 M'sians arrested for disguising psychotropic drug as tea at Jurong Port

Kratom has reportedly induced psychosis in some users.

December 22, 03:27 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close