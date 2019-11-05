Brotherbird x Stateland Cafe at Bali Lane closing down Dec. 31, 2019
Just a few weeks left.
Sad news: Stateland Cafe (a.k.a Stateland Coffeehouse) at Bali Lane is closing down on Dec. 31, 2019, after a 6.5-year run.
The cafe announced the closure in a Facebook post on Dec. 4, 2019.
No reason for its closure was given, although the owners acknowledged that it was “sudden”.
The cafe was previously famous for its red velvet waffles, before its soft serves and mochi donuts also found a following among Singaporeans.
Happy National Day 🇸🇬 • [NEW] [01/08-31/08] Softserve Flavour Launch: Mochi Donut with Watermelon & Strawberry Cake Softserve 🍩 🍉 🍓 🍰 • Brotherbird Bakehouse Dine-In Dessert Range: available only @stateland_coffeehouse 32 Bali Lane, Bugis. *Bakehouse Croissant Range are also up for grabs at this location. • Also in Hopper: – Cookie-Butter Softserve
There were often new flavours for the soft serves.
[NEW] [for the month of August] Softserve flavour drop – Gula Melaka Softserve, Red Bean Sorbet, Cendol Softserve 🇸🇬 🇸🇬 🇸🇬 • In frame: ultimate bomb of the month, Cendol Softserve atop freshly fried Mochi Donut 🍦🍩 • available only @ [Stateland Cafe x Brotherbird] 32 Bali Lane, Bugis. 📸: @uriseel
[NEW flavour rotation] month of May, we have 3 flavours on rotation: Fresh Mango Sorbet, Peanut Butter Softserve, Mango Sticky Rice Softserve (the bomb) Have them tgt with our signature freshly fried mochi donut, specialty waffles, or have them on their own in cups, they'll never disappoint.
About two years ago, their savoury menu subsequently expanded to include Asian-Fusion food like Hainanese Chicken Risotto, in addition to classics such as Mentaiko Tiger Prawn Pasta and Soy Korean Fried Chicken Waffle with Kimchi Slaw.
Mains are nett prices and come with a complimentary drink.
The space also houses croissant bakery Brotherbird, who has shuttered another of their outlet at Djitsun Mall in Bedok.
[Stateland Cafe x Brotherbird Bakehouse] • FRESH BAKES for Breakfast? Stateland Cafe now opens 10:00am on weekends, serving up artisanal coffee, paired with mochi baked goods from our sister bakery: Brotherbird Bakehouse. Bakes will be made available from 10:00am till sold out on weekends. • Lineup on Rotation (06/10-19/10) Original Mochi Croissant Matcha Pain au Chocolat Lemon Meringue Mochi Croissant Ferrero Rocher Mochi Croissant Vietnamese Coffee Mochi Cruffin Ham & Cheddar Croissant Roll (savoury option) • come on down & join us for the perfect weekend! [coffee + croissants] kinda weekends never goes wrong 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
2 days left for current lineup (in-frame) thanks 📸: @shermainexk for the perfect shot. • New Lineup Launch 🤘🏻 (06/10 – 19/10) • NEW Croissant Lineup ready to meet u folks this coming weekends! BOMB 💣 is definitely Vietnamese Coffee (filled) Mochi Cruffin & Lemon Meringue (filled) Mochi Croissant 🙌🏻 • LINEUP ROTATION (06/10-19/10) Original Mochi Croissant ($3) Matcha Pain au Chocolat ($4) Ferrero Rocher Mochi Croissant ($5) Lemon Meringue Mochi Croissant ($4) Vietnamese Coffee Mochi Cruffin ($4) Ham & Cheddar Croissant Roll ($5) • available @ all locations starting this weekend. *whatsapp @ 92964997 to beat the crowd.
While Brotherbird is also available at CT Hub 2, the store does not sell mochi donuts and soft serves.
You should probably get your fix for the last time.
Where and when to go
Address:
32 Bali Ln, Singapore 189868
Opening Hours:
Wednesday – Monday, 12pm to 10pm
Tuesday, 6pm to 10pm
Top image via Stateland Coffeehouse’s Facebook and Instagram
