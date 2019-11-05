Brotherbird x Stateland Cafe at Bali Lane closing down Dec. 31, 2019

Sad news: Stateland Cafe (a.k.a Stateland Coffeehouse) at Bali Lane is closing down on Dec. 31, 2019, after a 6.5-year run.

The cafe announced the closure in a Facebook post on Dec. 4, 2019.

No reason for its closure was given, although the owners acknowledged that it was “sudden”.

The cafe was previously famous for its red velvet waffles, before its soft serves and mochi donuts also found a following among Singaporeans.

There were often new flavours for the soft serves.

About two years ago, their savoury menu subsequently expanded to include Asian-Fusion food like Hainanese Chicken Risotto, in addition to classics such as Mentaiko Tiger Prawn Pasta and Soy Korean Fried Chicken Waffle with Kimchi Slaw.

Mains are nett prices and come with a complimentary drink.

The space also houses croissant bakery Brotherbird, who has shuttered another of their outlet at Djitsun Mall in Bedok.

While Brotherbird is also available at CT Hub 2, the store does not sell mochi donuts and soft serves.

You should probably get your fix for the last time.

Where and when to go

Address:

32 Bali Ln, Singapore 189868

Opening Hours:

Wednesday – Monday, 12pm to 10pm

Tuesday, 6pm to 10pm

