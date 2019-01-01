fbpx

S’poreans make dank memes out of once-in-a-lifetime Boxing Day solar eclipse

Creativity at its best.

Ashley Tan | December 28, 12:26 am

Events

The once-in-a-lifetime annular solar eclipse took place on Dec. 26, 2019, and Singaporeans stopped in their tracks to turn skyward to track the slow movement of the moon over the sun.

There has been no shortage of photos of the unusual phenomenon on social media.

Which, unsurprisingly, led to the next standard course of action: Memes.

The surefire creativity of Singaporeans, when it kicks in, will win the day and internet anytime, so without further ado, here’s a compilation of some of the best memes that spawned from this celestial event.

Eclipse puns

Naturally, you’ll have memes with the actual logo of Eclipse mints superimposed over the actual eclipse.

Photo from Legit Singapore / FB
Photo from Marian Almario Glo / FB
Photo from Wilson Lau / FB

Along with this rather great video.

Justice Bao

There’s also this creative take on Justice Bao’s Bao Zheng with a very appropriately positioned crescent moon.

Photo from Matthiaz Zhang / FB
Photo from Rico Lee Wei-Jie / FB

Pop culture

Some shots of the eclipse masked as superhero signals and logos.

Photo from All Singapore Stuff / FB

“Turn around, bright eyes…” is a pretty relevant lyric in this situation.

Truly Singaporean

And maybe even some created to display one’s innermost desires.

Photo from Tan Kian Wee / FB
Photo from Wake Up Singapore / FB

One even took a jab at the recent news of civil servants getting a “lower” year-end bonus amid economic uncertainties — a generous payout compared to private sector companies that don’t even give 13th month bonus.

Photo from Muhd Affan Rahman / FB

Max effort

And for some who might have been too busy to leave their office or home to snap shots of the phenomenon, here are some “custom” shots of the eclipse.

Photo from Aaron Lim / FB

This one though, really takes the cake.

Photo from Steven Ong / FB

A+ for effort.

Top photo from Rico Lee Wei-Jie / FB, Marian Almario Glo / FB and Tan Kian Wee / FB

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

