S’pore photographer captures spectacular shot of Asian openbill stork cruising across solar eclipse

The solar eclipse on Thursday (Dec. 26) sent many Singaporeans into a frenzy, as people scrambled out of homes and offices to capture the rare phenomenon.

As photographers stationed themselves at opportune places around the island to witness this event, numerous shots of the moon blotting out the sun filled social media.

While the hustle and bustle of life halted momentarily for humans to marvel at the sight, nature and its non-human inhabitants carried about their day.

Some rather spectacular photos of birds cruising about in the sky during the solar eclipse

This one shot by photographer Pete Cool is particularly breathtaking, featuring the silhouette of an Asian openbill stork intersecting with the partially-covered sun.

Cool told Mothership that he had caught the image at the Marina Barrage. There had apparently already been a flock of openbills flying in formation there, and he “was sort of hoping they would pass the sun”.

And when one did, he immediately snapped the camera shutter.

“When I saw them pass my camera screen, I just snapped. Lucky I guess,” he said.

One David Yeo also managed to capture an image of a huge flock of openbills in the skies at Satay By The Bay.

Huge flocks of openbills have previously been spotted in areas like Choa Chu Kang and Changi.

The migratory species typically hails from rice fields in Southeast Asia such as Thailand and Cambodia. Such large numbers are unusual as only one or two individuals were sighted in Singapore in previous years.

Yesterday, the Singapore Science Centre’s Observatory also posted a well-timed photo of a raptor flying over the eclipse, taken by a fellow Facebook user.

Otters don’t care

Some other photographers had their eyes trained on land instead of the skies, however.

Facebook user Omni Channel posted this video of the Bishan family of otters going about their day and engaging in otter shenanigans, as the eclipse occurred above them:

Cute.

When asked if their behaviour changed in response to the eclipse:

