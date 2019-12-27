fbpx

Back

S’pore photographer captures spectacular shot of Asian openbill stork cruising across solar eclipse

Birds gotta fly, otters gotta roll.

Ashley Tan | December 27, 03:48 pm

Events

Share

The solar eclipse on Thursday (Dec. 26) sent many Singaporeans into a frenzy, as people scrambled out of homes and offices to capture the rare phenomenon.

S’poreans out in droves to view Annular Solar Eclipse without protection on Dec. 26, 2019

As photographers stationed themselves at opportune places around the island to witness this event, numerous shots of the moon blotting out the sun filled social media.

While the hustle and bustle of life halted momentarily for humans to marvel at the sight, nature and its non-human inhabitants carried about their day.

Some rather spectacular photos of birds cruising about in the sky during the solar eclipse

This one shot by photographer Pete Cool is particularly breathtaking, featuring the silhouette of an Asian openbill stork intersecting with the partially-covered sun.

Cool told Mothership that he had caught the image at the Marina Barrage. There had apparently already been a flock of openbills flying in formation there, and he “was sort of hoping they would pass the sun”.

And when one did, he immediately snapped the camera shutter.

Photo courtesy of Pete Cool

“When I saw them pass my camera screen, I just snapped. Lucky I guess,” he said.

One David Yeo also managed to capture an image of a huge flock of openbills in the skies at Satay By The Bay.

Huge flocks of openbills have previously been spotted in areas like Choa Chu Kang and Changi.

The migratory species typically hails from rice fields in Southeast Asia such as Thailand and Cambodia. Such large numbers are unusual as only one or two individuals were sighted in Singapore in previous years.

Huge flock of Asian openbills spotted in Changi & Choa Chu Kang on Dec. 22, 2019

Yesterday, the Singapore Science Centre’s Observatory also posted a well-timed photo of a raptor flying over the eclipse, taken by a fellow Facebook user.

Otters don’t care

Some other photographers had their eyes trained on land instead of the skies, however.

Facebook user Omni Channel posted this video of the Bishan family of otters going about their day and engaging in otter shenanigans, as the eclipse occurred above them:

Cute.

When asked if their behaviour changed in response to the eclipse:

Related stories

Compilation of clear Annular Solar Eclipse photos & videos from S’pore

Crescent shadows seen all over S’pore during solar eclipse, explained

Top photo courtesy of Pete Cool

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian couple finds green beans that expired in 1999 while cleaning fridge

It has bean 20 years.

December 27, 05:33 pm

Chinese man, 40, executed by hanging in Japan a day after Christmas for murdering family of 4 in 2003

He is the first foreigner executed in Japan in the last decade.

December 27, 05:18 pm

Doxxing in S'pore will officially be illegal from Jan. 1, 2020

Be careful about CSI-ing people online.

December 27, 05:00 pm

Reporter in Spain quits job on live TV after she thought she won lottery jackpot but it was only €5,000

She later apologised on Twitter for her reaction.

December 27, 04:39 pm

Epic movie character-themed bouncy castles with free entry at Our Tampines Hub on Dec. 31, 2019

From 1pm to midnight only.

December 27, 04:38 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close