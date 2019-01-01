S’porean man suffers severe stroke in the Philippines, wife urgently looking for his family

A Singaporean man who went on a business trip to the Philippines suffered an abrupt stroke on Dec. 8.

Advertisement

The 66-year-old man, Chen Zhiming, is now on life support, Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reports.

Before losing consciousness, Chen managed to call his wife to tell her, “I’ve got a stroke.”

Those were the last words he had spoken to 44-year-old Chen Jinlian.

Chen, who works in the fishery industry, is under the care of Makati Medical Center.

Advertisement

Family needed to make decision

The next day, Jinlian received another call and a text from her husband’s friend, informing her that Chen is in a dire situation.

The hospital said it hoped that his family can be present to decide if Chen should be taken off life support.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Jinlian said that she does not speak English, and could only understand the situation with the help of a translator.

She added:

“I was devastated by the news and felt extremely anxious. I immediately bought plane tickets to the Philippines, but when I was going to board the plane, my family told me not to act rashly. They said that I would not be able to communicate over there, and will not be able to make a decision even if I went. I could only give up.”

Jinlian is now urgently looking for Chen’s family in Singapore.

She has only met them once, as the couple has been living in China ever since they got married.

She said she has no means of contacting them.

Advertisement

Married for three years

The couple, who met six years ago, has been married for three years.

They got together when Jinlian was working in Singapore.

Chen has a 20-year-old son named Chen Zhilong from his previous marriage.

However, Jinlian in unable to provide the names of Chen’s mother and younger brother.

She has tried searching on Chen’s computer for information, but did not manage to find anything.

Thyroid problems

Earlier this year, Chen was said to have lost more than 5kg due to thyroid problems.

Jinlian disclosed that her husband had been in good health for the past six years, but has been coughing and feeling nauseated since the onset of his condition.

Top image via Pixabay & Edison Sy via Google Maps