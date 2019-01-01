fbpx

Back

S’porean man suffers severe stroke in the Philippines, wife urgently looking for his family

The couple has been living in China, and she has only met his family once.

Mandy How | December 29, 11:32 am

Events

Share

A Singaporean man who went on a business trip to the Philippines suffered an abrupt stroke on Dec. 8.

The 66-year-old man, Chen Zhiming, is now on life support, Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reports.

Before losing consciousness, Chen managed to call his wife to tell her, “I’ve got a stroke.”

Those were the last words he had spoken to 44-year-old Chen Jinlian.

Chen, who works in the fishery industry, is under the care of Makati Medical Center.

Family needed to make decision

The next day, Jinlian received another call and a text from her husband’s friend, informing her that Chen is in a dire situation.

The hospital said it hoped that his family can be present to decide if Chen should be taken off life support.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Jinlian said that she does not speak English, and could only understand the situation with the help of a translator.

She added:

“I was devastated by the news and felt extremely anxious. I immediately bought plane tickets to the Philippines, but when I was going to board the plane, my family told me not to act rashly. They said that I would not be able to communicate over there, and will not be able to make a decision even if I went. I could only give up.”

Jinlian is now urgently looking for Chen’s family in Singapore.

She has only met them once, as the couple has been living in China ever since they got married.

She said she has no means of contacting them.

Married for three years

The couple, who met six years ago, has been married for three years.

They got together when Jinlian was working in Singapore.

Chen has a 20-year-old son named Chen Zhilong from his previous marriage.

However, Jinlian in unable to provide the names of Chen’s mother and younger brother.

She has tried searching on Chen’s computer for information, but did not manage to find anything.

Thyroid problems

Earlier this year, Chen was said to have lost more than 5kg due to thyroid problems.

Jinlian disclosed that her husband had been in good health for the past six years, but has been coughing and feeling nauseated since the onset of his condition.

Top image via Pixabay & Edison Sy via Google Maps

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo spotted eating instant noodles on S$347 business class flight that looks like economy

In addition to his frugality and humility, Koo has remained low-profile in charity works.

December 29, 12:10 pm

Suicidal woman's identity revealed by govt to convey facts: S'pore authorities

Before being outed, the woman was only known by her pseudonym.

December 29, 05:40 am

Gorilla missing pigmentation on fingers shows how human-like they are

Uncanny resemblance to your hands and my hands.

December 29, 03:50 am

Ex-NTU valedictorian accused of scamming 73 friends S$800,000 to pay for breast enhancement

One of them reportedly lent her over S$100,000.

December 28, 11:07 pm

Man conveyed to hospital after car & motorcycle catches fire at Eng Neo Ave

He sustained minor injuries.

December 28, 09:24 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close