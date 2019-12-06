fbpx

Back

S’pore man, 60, charged with cheating 5 banks out of over S$10 million

He submitted invoices for allegedly non-existent transactions.

Jane Zhang | December 21, 01:38 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

A 60-year-old man was charged in court on Friday, Dec. 20 for cheating five banks into granting credit facilities to his company.

How he did it

The man was the director of SPE Technology, according to a police news release.

Between March 2007 and January 2011, he allegedly gave instructions that invoices of one of SPE Technology’s suppliers, FSL Business Enterprise, be submitted to five banks.

The intention of submitting these invoices was to support SPE Technology’s requests to use the banks’ credit facilities.

However, the prosecution alleges that there were actually no such transactions between the two companies.

During that four-year time period, the five banks disbursed sums of more than S$3.7 million to FSL Business Enterprise, as well as US$4.7 million (S$6.4 million).

These sums were then allegedly transferred from FSL Business Enterprise to SPE Technology.

Charges against him

The man was charged with 75 counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he faces imprisonment of up to 10 years as well as a fine for each charge.

Top photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash.

About Jane Zhang

Jane may look like a typical millennial, but she's really a bargain-hunting auntie at heart.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jewel Changi Airport has Christmas-themed rain vortex, decorations & live performance from now till Jan. 5, 2020

Looks pretty.

December 21, 01:14 pm

S’porean chef Peter Neo does Italian cuisine, but wishes people would stop asking him, ‘Why not Chinese food?’

With his roots in local hawker centres, Neo can easily whip up a pot of bak kut teh as he does a three-course Italian meal.

December 21, 12:00 pm

What's the point of doing well in school if S’pore students are afraid of failure?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 21, 11:05 am

Amazon S’pore has an online wish list for underprivileged children that you can help with

An easy way to do your part.

December 21, 11:00 am

Mum in Thailand stops cancer treatment to give birth to daughter safely, dies 1 year later

:'(

December 21, 10:34 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close