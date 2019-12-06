S’pore man, 60, charged with cheating 5 banks out of over S$10 million
He submitted invoices for allegedly non-existent transactions.
A 60-year-old man was charged in court on Friday, Dec. 20 for cheating five banks into granting credit facilities to his company.
How he did it
The man was the director of SPE Technology, according to a police news release.
Between March 2007 and January 2011, he allegedly gave instructions that invoices of one of SPE Technology’s suppliers, FSL Business Enterprise, be submitted to five banks.
The intention of submitting these invoices was to support SPE Technology’s requests to use the banks’ credit facilities.
However, the prosecution alleges that there were actually no such transactions between the two companies.
During that four-year time period, the five banks disbursed sums of more than S$3.7 million to FSL Business Enterprise, as well as US$4.7 million (S$6.4 million).
These sums were then allegedly transferred from FSL Business Enterprise to SPE Technology.
Charges against him
The man was charged with 75 counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property under Section 420 of the Penal Code.
If convicted, he faces imprisonment of up to 10 years as well as a fine for each charge.
