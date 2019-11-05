S’porean family of 3 knocked out unconscious due to gas leak in Thai resort

A Singaporean couple and their son were rushed to hospital after they were found unconscious in their Thai resort room, according to Bangkok Post on Dec. 12, 2019.

Advertisement

The incident happened at about 9pm on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at a Phu Thap Boek resort in tambon Wang Ban of Lom Kao district.

The name of the resort has been withheld, but it is located about six hours by vehicle from Bangkok.

A friend found the trio unconscious in their room.

What happened

The family with a 10-year-old son checked in at the resort at 6pm.

They turned on the gas-fired water heater in their room before taking a bath as the weather was cold.

The three family members were found unconscious when a friend knocked on their door to invite them to dinner.

It turns out that they were knocked out by the gas leak from the heater.

Advertisement

The three were taken down the mountain by bus to the Ban Doi Nam Phiangdin national park unit.

Rescue workers gave them first aid and oxygen.

An ambulance then took them to Somdet Phra Yupharat Lom Kao Hospital.

The Singaporean woman recovered first, while two other family members were under close watch as of Thursday afternoon.

Today reported on Friday, Dec. 13 that the family has since been discharged from hospital.

Top photo via