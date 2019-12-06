fbpx

S’pore Mint launches limited edition Mickey & Minnie Mouse coins for Year of Rat

Chinese New Year is coming.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 20, 11:41 am

In collaboration with Disney, The Singapore Mint has launched the Disney Lunar New Year Festive Medallions which come in Mickey and Minnie Mouse designs.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse design Medallions

For Disney fans and coin collectors, there are 12 different versions, one for every Chinese Zodiac sign, available.

You can buy them individually at S$22, and currently retails at a promotional price of S$20.

Image via Singapore Mint.
Image via Singapore Mint.

You can also buy them in a box of 12 for S$225 now (original price: S$248).

999 Fine Silver Proof-Like Medallions

There are also Mickey and Minnie Mouse 999 Fine Silver Proof-Like Medallions, retailing at S$80 each now (original price: S$88).

You can get the two Silver coins in a box at S$150 now (original price: S$168).

coin disney
Image via Singapore Mint.
coin disney
Image via Singapore Mint.
coin disney
Image via Singapore Mint.

Top photo collage via Singapore Mint

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

