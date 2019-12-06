S’pore Mint launches limited edition Mickey & Minnie Mouse coins for Year of Rat

In collaboration with Disney, The Singapore Mint has launched the Disney Lunar New Year Festive Medallions which come in Mickey and Minnie Mouse designs.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse design Medallions

For Disney fans and coin collectors, there are 12 different versions, one for every Chinese Zodiac sign, available.

You can buy them individually at S$22, and currently retails at a promotional price of S$20.

You can also buy them in a box of 12 for S$225 now (original price: S$248).

999 Fine Silver Proof-Like Medallions

There are also Mickey and Minnie Mouse 999 Fine Silver Proof-Like Medallions, retailing at S$80 each now (original price: S$88).

You can get the two Silver coins in a box at S$150 now (original price: S$168).

Top photo collage via Singapore Mint