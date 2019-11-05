fbpx

Back

10 people allegedly carried out an S$11.4 million housing loan cashback scam in S’pore

Wow, a lot of steps.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 2, 11:22 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

A total of 10 individuals are being charged by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) for their alleged involvement in four cases of housing loan cashback scam in 2014 and 2015.

The four cases involved a total loan amount of S$11.398 million.

How did they do it?

Basically, this is how they did it.

The 10 individuals, including property sellers, nominee buyers, property agents and a conveyancing lawyer (one that specialises in real estate), allegedly worked together to carry out these scams.

The facilitators of the scam, acting as the buyer, made an arrangement with the seller, and the seller’s property agent to purchase said property at an agreed price.

However, the price they used to apply for bank loans were artificially inflated.

When the sale was completed, the seller returned the facilitators the extra money, taking the pre-agreed sum instead.

The facilitators also recruited nominee buyers and submitted forge income documents to banks in order to get the loans.

The scam was uncovered when these nominee buyers defaulted on the loans.

Result

The forged income documents led to a bank being tricked into disbursing S$8.518 million worth of loans for three of the four mortgage applications.

The three properties were then sold by the bank at a total loss of S$2.9 million.

The three facilitators will face cheating and forgery charges on Dec. 3, 2019.

One of the facilitators will face seven other charges relating to criminal breach of trust under Section 408 of the Penal Code, and cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The two nominee buyers will each face one count of cheating, which might involve jail time of up to 10 years, and also a fine.

The two property sellers will each face one count of fraudulently executing a deed of transfer, they will face jail time that may extend to three years, a fine, or both.

Image via Westend 61 and Carlina Teteris(Getty)

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

6 M'sians jailed & fined for skipping Friday prayers to picnic at Terengganu waterfall

Wow.

December 2, 08:53 pm

Standard Chartered Marathon should not shut down city in land-scarce S'pore on Saturday evening, thousands agree

90 roads shut down in the midst of the biggest concert in Singapore.

December 2, 08:50 pm

Flash floods in Choa Chu Kang & Jurong East leaves some commuters in ankle-deep water

Moderate to heavy showers are expected this month.

December 2, 08:40 pm

I thought saving money in S'pore would be easy but I keep spending on dumb millennial things

If spending can be frictionless, so can giving.

December 2, 07:56 pm

M'sian F&B tycoon's son holds lavish wedding ceremony with Rolls Royce bridal car to boot

Whoa.

December 2, 07:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close