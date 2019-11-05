10 people allegedly carried out an S$11.4 million housing loan cashback scam in S’pore

A total of 10 individuals are being charged by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) for their alleged involvement in four cases of housing loan cashback scam in 2014 and 2015.

Advertisement

The four cases involved a total loan amount of S$11.398 million.

How did they do it?

Basically, this is how they did it.

The 10 individuals, including property sellers, nominee buyers, property agents and a conveyancing lawyer (one that specialises in real estate), allegedly worked together to carry out these scams.

The facilitators of the scam, acting as the buyer, made an arrangement with the seller, and the seller’s property agent to purchase said property at an agreed price.

However, the price they used to apply for bank loans were artificially inflated.

When the sale was completed, the seller returned the facilitators the extra money, taking the pre-agreed sum instead.

The facilitators also recruited nominee buyers and submitted forge income documents to banks in order to get the loans.

The scam was uncovered when these nominee buyers defaulted on the loans.

Advertisement

Result

The forged income documents led to a bank being tricked into disbursing S$8.518 million worth of loans for three of the four mortgage applications.

The three properties were then sold by the bank at a total loss of S$2.9 million.

The three facilitators will face cheating and forgery charges on Dec. 3, 2019.

One of the facilitators will face seven other charges relating to criminal breach of trust under Section 408 of the Penal Code, and cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The two nominee buyers will each face one count of cheating, which might involve jail time of up to 10 years, and also a fine.

The two property sellers will each face one count of fraudulently executing a deed of transfer, they will face jail time that may extend to three years, a fine, or both.

Advertisement

Image via Westend 61 and Carlina Teteris(Getty)