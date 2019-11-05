fbpx

Coach from S’pore to M’sia has roomy seats, hot meals, charging ports & toilet on board

Waaaaao.

The fastest way to travel from Singapore to Penang or Kuala Lumpur is, of course, by flying.

But what if your travel companion doesn’t wish to fly, but still wishes to travel in comfort?

For one couple travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru, they were completely blown away by the facilities on board their Aeroline coach.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 3, a woman shared photos showcasing the features of the coach.

Here’s a look at the double-decker bus and their crew:

Photo via FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin
Photo via FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin

The seats, which appear to have quite a bit of legroom as well:

Photo via FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin
Photo via FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin

Electrical charging ports:

Photo via FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin

An entertainment screen screening movies and videos:

Photo via FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin

Hot meals and blankets are available as well:

Photo via FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin
Photo via FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin

The bus also has a toilet on board.

Photo via FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin

In her post, she said her KL-JB ticket cost RM60 (S$19.60) for adults and RM30 (S$9.80) for kids.

There are daily bus trips from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Bandar Utama and Bandar Sunway.

To make an online booking, one has to sign up as a member.

Top photo composite image by FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin

