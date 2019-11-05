Coach from S’pore to M’sia has roomy seats, hot meals, charging ports & toilet on board

The fastest way to travel from Singapore to Penang or Kuala Lumpur is, of course, by flying.

But what if your travel companion doesn’t wish to fly, but still wishes to travel in comfort?

For one couple travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru, they were completely blown away by the facilities on board their Aeroline coach.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 3, a woman shared photos showcasing the features of the coach.

Here’s a look at the double-decker bus and their crew:

The seats, which appear to have quite a bit of legroom as well:

Electrical charging ports:

An entertainment screen screening movies and videos:

Hot meals and blankets are available as well:

The bus also has a toilet on board.

In her post, she said her KL-JB ticket cost RM60 (S$19.60) for adults and RM30 (S$9.80) for kids.

There are daily bus trips from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Bandar Utama and Bandar Sunway.

To make an online booking, one has to sign up as a member.

Top photo composite image by FB/Norlela Khalidah Darmin