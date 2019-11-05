S’pore athletics told to get act together & stop infighting

The Singapore athletics fraternity has been rapped for their declining performance over the last three SEA Games.

Richard Gordon, Singapore Sports Institute’s (SSI) head of high performance and athlete life, told CNA that the athletes did not do as well as they could have, despite the amount of work going on behind the scenes to help them “stabilise”.

Infighting within the fraternity

The athletics team earned three bronze medals in 2019’s SEA Games.

This is down from its eight medals (two golds, two silvers, four bronzes) performance in 2017, and its nine medals performance (three golds, three silvers, three bronzes) in 2015.

Gordon pointed to the infighting within the fraternity as a factor.

Earlier this year, marathoner Soh Rui Yong got into a very public squabble with fellow marathoner Ashley Liew over an act of sportsmanship at the 2015 SEA Games.

This led to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) publicly denouncing him for conduct that “falls short of the standards of attitude and behaviour that SNOC expects of and holds its athletes to”.

Separately, The Straits Times recently reported that Margaret Oh, coach of national sprinter Shanti Pereira, resigned abruptly after she felt that she was not producing results as a trainer.

ST also reported that Oh had been caught in squabbles with Singapore Athletics over a number of issues at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games, such as the training schedule.

The association then threatened to exclude Pereira from the women’s relay squad.

Need for stable governance

Gordon said the fraternity needed to get their act together.

“As a fraternity, you need to start working together, you need to start providing stable governance….You are providing nothing more than a distraction, which is taking your time, effort and energies away from what you should be doing, which is helping to support the athletes’ development and performances.”

In comparison, Gordon cited the swimming team which has “very stable” governance and takes a “planned and very systematic approach”.

In response to Gordon, the chief of Singapore Athletics, Tang Weng Fei, affirmed his words and called for “all stakeholders of athletics in Singapore to stop all distractions other than promoting [their] beloved sport”, reported ST.

Gordon also complimented five local athletes and one team for their “extraordinary and exemplary behaviour and performances”.

They are swimmers Amanda Lim, Quah Zheng Wen, and Darren Chua, sailor Ryan Lo, cue master Peter Gilchrist and the men’s softball team.

Top image via SNOC/Facebook.