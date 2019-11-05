SIA ranked 1st in customer experience across S’pore, Australia & Hong Kong

It’s official.

In terms of customer experience, Singapore Airlines ranks the best not only in Singapore, but in Australia and Hong Kong as well.

These findings are from KPMG’s annual Customer Experience Excellence (CEE) Report that surveyed more than 84,000 consumers across 20 countries, and is representative in terms of age and gender.

The report surveyed 1,011 consumers from Singapore.

SIA was ranked the highest within the entire report

SIA was ranked the highest in the 2019 CEE Report, topping the scores in all six pillars of the survey.

The national carrier was not only ranked the best brand in Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong, but was also ranked the second best in New Zealand, behind local bank TSB.

The report praised SIA’s personalised and innovative experiences, and had an entire segment analysing the customer-driven approach of the airline.

“Unlike many major carriers, SIA approach this by focusing on stress-reducing communication: ensuring that passengers are kept informed and reassured about missed connections or unforseen overnight stays, thinking ahead and answering questions before passengers have even thought of them,” said the KPMG report.

Changi Airport, financial services make the list

In addition, Changi Airport, which has been named the World’s Best Airport for the seventh consecutive year in 2019, was Singapore’s second-ranked brand.

“Changi Airport is notable for its investment in the ‘Time and Effort’ pillar, and has worked hard to deliver smooth customer experiences. Indeed, the building has been designed to allow people to pass through in the most efficient way possible,” said the KPMG report.

The recent opening of Changi Jewel was also a highlight, as it shifted the airport from a pitstop to a new destination for travellers and locals alike.

Prominent homegrown brands such as DBS and NTUC Fairprice also feature within the leading customer experience brands in the survey.

In particular, the finance category had many brands within the top 10, with brands such as Visa, Mastercard, DBS, NETS, PayPal and OCBC making an appearance.

Image from Singapore Airlines.