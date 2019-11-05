SIA flights between S’pore & Manila on Dec. 2 & 3 rescheduled due to Typhoon Kammuri

Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights between Singapore and Manila on Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 2 and Dec. 3) have been rescheduled because of Typhoon Kammuri.

The powerful typhoon has also led to the evacuation of thousands of people in the Philippines, forcing several Southeast Asian (SEA) Games events to be cancelled or rescheduled.

Only one flight will operate on schedule

From Singapore to Manila, three flights will be rescheduled.

SQ910 scheduled to depart on Dec. 3 at 9:15am will be retimed to Dec. 3, at 7:15pm.

SQ912 scheduled to depart on Dec. 3, at 12:15pm will be retimed to Dec.3, at 7:40pm.

SQ916 scheduled to depart on Dec. 3, at 2:05pm will be retimed to Dec. 3, at 8:10pm.

Flight SQ918 on Dec. 2 will operate on schedule.

From Manila to Singapore, four flights will be rescheduled.

SQ915 scheduled to depart on Dec. 3, 7:35am will be retimed to Dec. 2, at 11:50pm.

SQ917 scheduled to depart on Dec. 3, at 2:05pm will be retimed to Dec. 3, at 11:50pm.

SQ919 scheduled to depart on Dec. 3, at 5:05pm will be retimed to Dec. 4, at 12:20 am.

SQ921 scheduled to depart on Dec. 3, at 7:00pm will be retimed to Dec. 4, at 12:50 am.

In addition, SQ915 will be renumbered to SQ9915, and rescheduled to depart on Dec. 2.

SIA customers advised to check regularly for updates

SIA customers are advised to update their contact details, or subscribe to SIA’s mobile notification service in order to receive updates to their flight status.

Customers are also advised to check SIA’s website regularly for updates.

Top image from Singapore Airlines and Dost_pagasa’s Facebook page.