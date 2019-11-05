fbpx

Korean BBQ in Clementi gives underweight customers up to 15% discount off S$18.80 buffet

Such discriminatory pricing is a buffet eatery's winning formula.

Mandy How | December 11, 04:24 pm

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

There is an overwhelming number of Korean BBQ places in Singapore, which is why Seoulid Korean BBQ is trying out one way to stand out from the crowd — by offering discounts to underweight customers.

Lower BMI = bigger discount

According to Facebook page Buffet King, Seoulid is giving up to 15 per cent off the KBBQ meal, depending on your BMI (Body Mass Index).

Here’s how you can redeem your discount:

  • Measure your height and weight
  • Calculate your BMI (Body Mass Index)

If your BMI is under 20, you’ll get 15 per cent off.

If you BMI is in the range of 20-25, you’ll get 10 per cent off.

Health Hub has the formula for calculating your BMI:

Those who have a BMI of over 27.5 are considered to be at high risk for certain obesity-related diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and coronary heart disease.

Menu

For under S$20, diners can have their fill of marinated meat, seafood, vegetables, and processed food.

The grill also works like mookata, as it comes with soup base — collagen soup and army stew.

The korean mookata.

FOOOOOODDDD

A buffet costs S$18.80 from Monday to Thursday, and S$22.80 from Friday to Sunday and on Public Holidays.

If a buffet is too much for you,  here’s the menu with a la carte prices:

Image via Seoulid Korean BBQ on Facebook

You are advised to make a reservation at 8368 8566 before heading down.

Discriminatory pricing

However, such a method of providing discounts might constitute discriminatory pricing and it is not known how well it will go down with paying customers in Singapore.

Moreover, by making it cheaper for slimmer-built customers to eat at the restaurant, they are naturally weeding out people who can eat less overall by virtue of their body weight.

Address: 328 Clementi Avenue 2, #01-220
Opening Hours: 5pm-12am, daily

Top image via Seoulid Korean BBQ on Facebook

