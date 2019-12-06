Holding a Secret Santa for the office is a complete waste of time

Christmas is just around the corner and you know what that means.

It’s time for the worst tradition ever— Secret Santa.

Cue the unnecessary societal pressure and crippling anxiety.

I have about a week left to buy my secret santee a decent gift and the only thing I am sure of is that holding a Secret Santa at work is completely pointless.

Here are three reasons why.

1. Gifts should only be bought for people that matter

I’m not sure if I just have extremely bad luck or if the tradition itself is cursed, but why is it always a statistical inevitability to get your office nemesis or someone you have never spoken to as your secret santee?

Secret Santa is superficial.

It artificially celebrates relationships between people who would otherwise be strangers.

And that’s not right.

Gifts are supposed to be a personal thing, where you put a lot of thought and initiative for the people you love.

Like your parents, siblings, and friends— people that actually matter in your life.

But no, now I’m forced to buy a somewhat meaningful gift for someone I’ve only spoken about three words to.

The audacity.

2. Waste of time and money

As if the sombre realisation that you haven’t saved enough money this year isn’t bad enough, you still have to fork out a few dollars for the Secret Santa gift.

So unfair.

A few dollars may not sound like much but I could use that money for other things like paying for my bus ride home or buying my lunch.

You know, things that actually matter.

On top of the expense, Secret Santa is also an incredible hassle.

I have to somehow find time within my already busy schedule to go out and search for the gift.

It doesn’t help that other people are also doing their last minute Christmas shopping around this time so that means that no matter where I go, I have to brave a crowd of desperate and on edge buyers.

Sigh.

3. Unnecessary stress and pressure

With all the things I have to do, it’s no surprise that I can’t get enough sleep at night.

There’s so much to think about.

And this is the worst part of Secret Santa— the what ifs.

What if I don’t have enough time to buy the gift?

What if the gift I want to buy is already sold out?

What if the gift sucks and I will forever be labelled as the person in the office who buys awful gifts?

What if my secret santee wants something else?

You get the point.

Stress.

Christmas shopping with Shopee

Resigned to the fact that I will have to deal with this “tradition” no matter what, I sought a listening ear from a friend.

As I was ranting to her about my concerns, she told me two magical words that I will never ever, for the life of me, forget.

“Buy online.”

Shopping online literally solves all my worries— there are tons of affordable and aesthetically-pleasing gifts that I can choose from and most importantly, I don’t even have to leave the house.

My friend suggested Shopee

Shopee is actually a great platform to search for affordable Christmas gifts.

Merry Christmas indeed.

I may despise Secret Santa with all my heart, but at least I can find affordable and attractive-looking gifts online in the comfort of my own room without having to worry too much.

So it’s not that bad after all.

But please, let’s not do this again next year.

Top image via Getty/Chuanchai Pundej/Eyeem.

This sponsored article by Shopee made life easier for the writer.