fbpx

Back

Joseph Schooling & Quah siblings dominate swimming events at SEA Games with quadruple gold finish

Definitely one for the books.

Julia Yeo |Syahindah Ishak | December 4, 08:48 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

In an impressive back-to-back finals event on Wednesday (Dec. 4) night, the Singapore swimmers took centre stage by clinching four gold medals.

Quah siblings won gold each in individual events

The three Quah siblings dominated the individual events, obtaining a gold medal each.

Quah Jing Wen, 18, won the gold medal for 200m butterfly event, inching ahead of Philippines contender Rule Remedy Alexis by only 0.02 seconds.

Photo via SNOC/Andy Chua.

She also broke the national record for the 200m fly in August, at the FINA World Cup.

Her elder brother Quah Zheng Wen, scored his 10th gold medal at the SEA Games, after winning the 100m backstroke event.

Photo via Toggle.

The 23-year-old swimmer also has another reason to celebrate as he managed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after meeting the qualifying time during his first event of the Games.

Quah Ting Wen, 27, dominated the 100m freestyle race by winning gold at the finals after breaking the SEA Games record with a timing of 54:75 seconds in the morning during the heats.

Photo via SNOC/Andy Chua.

The previous record had stood at 55.74 seconds, which also belonged to the eldest Quah sibling in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Joseph Schooling made first appearance

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Joseph Schooling made his first appearance at the 2019 SEA Games by competing in the 4x200m men’s freestyle relay.

Schooling was the second swimmer in the relay, widening the team’s lead after taking the cue from Zheng Wen.

Photo via Toggle.

Zheng Wen, Schooling, Jonathan Tan and Darren Chua cruised to win the 10th gold medal for the day for Team Singapore.

Other medal wins

Cherlyn Yeoh, who swam in the same race as the eldest Quah sibling, took home the silver medal.

In addition, Lionel Khoo, 24, made history by bringing home Singapore’s first 100m breaststroke podium finish at the SEA Games in 20 years after winning the bronze medal this evening.

The swimmers’ victories brings Singapore’s total medal tally to 50.

Singapore’s gold medal tally is 18 as of Wednesday (Dec. 4).

Earlier in the day, Singapore’s underwater hockey men’s and women’s team both struck gold, the first-ever underwater hockey victory at the SEA Games for Singapore.

Top photos via Team Singapore/FB & SNOC/Andy Chua.

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Confirmed: Cross Island Line tunnel will be dug 70m under Central Catchment Nature Reserve

By far the deepest rail tunnel in Singapore.

December 4, 06:59 pm

'No one should live like an animal': How S'poreans at Habitat for Humanity clean up S'pore homes

From hoarders with cockroach and bedbug infestations to elderly poor with incontinence and mental health issues, staff and volunteers go the extra mile every day to lift people in need out of squalor.

December 4, 06:54 pm

Christmas market, light installations & more at Capitol S'pore & CHIJMES from Dec. 6 - 24, 2019

The season of joy.

December 4, 06:48 pm

S'pore's underwater hockey teams win gold at SEA Games 2019. Also what is underwater hockey?

Cool sport.

December 4, 05:56 pm

'Chao ni ma' taxi driver said he doesn't care about online vitriol & plans to "live in seclusion"

He said he was provoked by both cars that were blocking his way on purpose.

December 4, 05:37 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close