Joseph Schooling & Quah siblings dominate swimming events at SEA Games with quadruple gold finish

In an impressive back-to-back finals event on Wednesday (Dec. 4) night, the Singapore swimmers took centre stage by clinching four gold medals.

Quah siblings won gold each in individual events

The three Quah siblings dominated the individual events, obtaining a gold medal each.

Quah Jing Wen, 18, won the gold medal for 200m butterfly event, inching ahead of Philippines contender Rule Remedy Alexis by only 0.02 seconds.

She also broke the national record for the 200m fly in August, at the FINA World Cup.

Her elder brother Quah Zheng Wen, scored his 10th gold medal at the SEA Games, after winning the 100m backstroke event.

The 23-year-old swimmer also has another reason to celebrate as he managed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after meeting the qualifying time during his first event of the Games.

Quah Ting Wen, 27, dominated the 100m freestyle race by winning gold at the finals after breaking the SEA Games record with a timing of 54:75 seconds in the morning during the heats.

The previous record had stood at 55.74 seconds, which also belonged to the eldest Quah sibling in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Joseph Schooling made first appearance

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Joseph Schooling made his first appearance at the 2019 SEA Games by competing in the 4x200m men’s freestyle relay.

Schooling was the second swimmer in the relay, widening the team’s lead after taking the cue from Zheng Wen.

Zheng Wen, Schooling, Jonathan Tan and Darren Chua cruised to win the 10th gold medal for the day for Team Singapore.

Other medal wins

Cherlyn Yeoh, who swam in the same race as the eldest Quah sibling, took home the silver medal.

In addition, Lionel Khoo, 24, made history by bringing home Singapore’s first 100m breaststroke podium finish at the SEA Games in 20 years after winning the bronze medal this evening.

The swimmers’ victories brings Singapore’s total medal tally to 50.

Singapore’s gold medal tally is 18 as of Wednesday (Dec. 4).

Earlier in the day, Singapore’s underwater hockey men’s and women’s team both struck gold, the first-ever underwater hockey victory at the SEA Games for Singapore.

Top photos via Team Singapore/FB & SNOC/Andy Chua.