S’pore bowlers New Hui Fen & Shayna Ng claim gold & bronze at SEA Games ladies’ single event

National bowlers New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng claimed two spots on the podium at the ladies’ single event at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Dec. 3, 2019, winning gold and bronze respectively.

S’pore’s gold medal tally now at 5

The silver medal was won by Indonesian bowler Tannya Roumimper.

New struck gold, claiming her first victory at the SEA Games event with 1,372 pinfalls, while Ng scored a spot on the podium with 1,271 pinfalls, according to Straits Times.

New’s win brings also Singapore’s total gold tally at the biennial games up to five.

Teammates Cherie Tan and Daphne Tan scored 1,171 and 1,247 pinfalls at the ladies’ singles event respectively.

Cherie Tan was the gold medallist at the last SEA Games.

Top image via Singapore Bowling Federation/FB