fbpx

Back

S’pore bowlers New Hui Fen & Shayna Ng claim gold & bronze at SEA Games ladies’ single event

Great job.

Julia Yeo | December 3, 03:37 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

National bowlers New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng claimed two spots on the podium at the ladies’ single event at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Dec. 3, 2019, winning gold and bronze respectively.

S’pore’s gold medal tally now at 5

The silver medal was won by Indonesian bowler Tannya Roumimper.

New struck gold, claiming her first victory at the SEA Games event with 1,372 pinfalls, while Ng scored a spot on the podium with 1,271 pinfalls, according to Straits Times.

New’s win brings also Singapore’s total gold tally at the biennial games up to five.

Teammates Cherie Tan and Daphne Tan scored 1,171 and 1,247 pinfalls at the ladies’ singles event respectively.

Cherie Tan was the gold medallist at the last SEA Games.

Top image via Singapore Bowling Federation/FB

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

New 'Majulah Singapura' recording plays for first time at National Gallery during flag raising ceremony

It was accompanied by a new recording of the national anthem.

December 3, 03:05 pm

S'pore man finds this absolute unit of a crocodile casually lying across Sungei Buloh path

Chonk.

December 3, 02:43 pm

Grab M'sia takes customer's Twitter name too seriously, calls him 'crackhead' when addressing his complaint

Lmao.

December 3, 02:05 pm

Mahathir blames 'selfish' PPBM members for huge by-election loss

Mahathir hit out at infighting in PPBM.

December 3, 01:57 pm

Watch this one-take video of Ramli Sarip & cast singing new 'Majulah Singapura' arrangement

Much feels.

December 3, 11:57 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close