8-year-old YouTuber made S$35 million in 2019, double of PewDiePie’s earnings

Eight-year-old YouTuber Ryan Guan, or better known by his alias Ryan Kaji, earned a grand total of S$35 million (US$26 million) in 2019.

The online star of the YouTube Channel, Ryan’s World, who rose to popularity due to his toy “unboxing” videos, topped the Forbes list of highest-paid YouTubers two years in a row.

Started making videos when he was 3 years old

Guan’s channel, which was first named Ryan Toysreview, was inspired by toy unboxing videos featuring child YouTubers, according to Washington Post.

He started making videos in March 2015 when he was three years old, with the help of his mother, Loann Guan.

Fast forward to 2019, the child YouTuber now has 22.4 million subscribers and almost 35 billion views on his channel.

Guan has also launched his own product line, selling his own brand of toothpaste and toothbrushes, which are for sale at Walmart.

Earned more than top YouTuber PewDiePie

According to Forbes, the eight-year-old earned double the revenue of top YouTuber PewDiePie, who boasts almost five times the number of subscribers that Guan has.

PewDiePie was tied with fellow gaming YouTuber Markiplier on the list at seventh place, both earning about S$17.6 million (US$13 million) this year.

However, according to the list, the gaming community seems to have had a decent haul in 2019, with half of the list dominated by gaming YouTubers.

Ryan’s mother made good

Guan’s mother, Loan, has turned her and her family’s life around.

Records show that her name was Kieu-Loan Thi Nguyen and on June 28, 2002, she was arrested for shoplifting at an Ameda Mall, in Houston, Texas.

She took less than US$100 worth of clothing from a JC Penney department store without paying for them.

She was sentenced to 40 hours of community service as punishment for the offense.

But Loan breached the probation order she was given a 60-day prison sentence in 2003. When it was all said and done, she ended up serving 30 days at Houston’s Harris County jail.

Loan then made good and went to school at Lubbock’s Texas Tech University.

She became a chemistry teacher at the high school level.

She then married Shion, Guan’s biological father, who is a structural engineer.

Shion and Loan tied the knot in 2013.

Ryan was born in 2011, two years prior to his parents’ marriage.

Top image via Ryan’s World/YouTube