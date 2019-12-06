fbpx

Back

US church minister who slapped reporter’s butt on live TV at running event arrested on sexual battery charge

He turned himself in after issuing an apology to her in an interview.

Kayla Wong | December 15, 11:48 am

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

An American church minister who was filmed smacking a reporter’s backside on live TV as he passed her during a local running event has turned himself in to the authorities on Friday, Dec. 13, the New York Times (NYT) reported.

Can be jailed for up to a year

43-year-old Thomas Callaway was reported by People to be a youth church minister and a married father of two daughters.

He was reportedly charged with misdemeanour sexual battery and released on a US$1,300 (S$1,760) bond on the same day he turned himself in.

In the American state of Georgia, sexual battery is a misdemeanour punishable by up to a year in jail. 

U.S. state law defines the crime as making “physical contact with the intimate parts of the body of another person without the consent of that person”.

Caught on camera

The incident happened last Saturday, Dec. 7, in Savannah, Georgia, in the United States.

23-year-old reporter Alex Bozarjian was covering the annual Savannah Bridge Run when a runner slapped her on her butt as he ran past her.

Bozarjian, whose voice became audibly shaken afterwards, later wrote on Twitter that the man had “violated, objectified, and embarrassed” her.

She further said that “no woman should ever have to put up with this at work or anywhere”.

American man slaps reporter on the butt on live TV, says he was ‘caught up in the moment’

Man called out for “reprehensible” behaviour

The post was met with outrage online, with many calling Callaway out for his inappropriate behaviour.

WSAV, the TV station Bozarjian was working for, said in a statement that the incident was “reprehensible and completely unacceptable”.

“No one should ever be disrespected in this manner,” the statement read.

“The safety and protection of our employees is WSAV-TV’s highest priority.”

Savannah Sports Council, which organised the run, denounced the runner’s behaviour as well, saying they “will not tolerate behaviour like this”.

They had also banned him from taking part in future races.

Said it was a “misjudge in character”

Earlier this week on Tuesday (Dec. 10), Callaway told Inside Edition that the incident was a “misjudge in character” on his part, and that he “did not know exactly where [he] touched her”.

He said he would have stopped, turned around, and apologised to her had he seen her “facial reaction”. 

Screenshot via Inside Edition

He also apologised to Bozarjian during an interview with WSAV on Dec. 10, and said he “did not mean to do this”.

Related article:

American man slaps reporter on the butt on live TV, says he was ‘caught up in the moment’

Top image adapted via Inside Edition

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

No assault happened at NTU, police investigating 19-year-old NTU student for false report

They urge members of the public to avoid speculating on the incident to avoid causing unnecessary alarm.

December 15, 10:25 am

Here’s why I chose not to work in Japan despite going through 4 years of university there

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 15, 09:49 am

In tweet on incident, NTU assures students 'no cause for concern for their safety on campus'

There are still no details from official sources about what happened overnight.

December 15, 09:07 am

Multiple police cars seen in NTU, students urged to stay indoors

This is an ongoing situation.

December 15, 02:51 am

Thai residents living in shacks appear to be 'hidden' from view during Thai King's royal barge procession

The front of the billboard shows a resplendent image of the King.

December 14, 10:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close