US church minister who slapped reporter’s butt on live TV at running event arrested on sexual battery charge

An American church minister who was filmed smacking a reporter’s backside on live TV as he passed her during a local running event has turned himself in to the authorities on Friday, Dec. 13, the New York Times (NYT) reported.

Can be jailed for up to a year

43-year-old Thomas Callaway was reported by People to be a youth church minister and a married father of two daughters.

He was reportedly charged with misdemeanour sexual battery and released on a US$1,300 (S$1,760) bond on the same day he turned himself in.

In the American state of Georgia, sexual battery is a misdemeanour punishable by up to a year in jail.

U.S. state law defines the crime as making “physical contact with the intimate parts of the body of another person without the consent of that person”.

Caught on camera

The incident happened last Saturday, Dec. 7, in Savannah, Georgia, in the United States.

23-year-old reporter Alex Bozarjian was covering the annual Savannah Bridge Run when a runner slapped her on her butt as he ran past her.

Bozarjian, whose voice became audibly shaken afterwards, later wrote on Twitter that the man had “violated, objectified, and embarrassed” her.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

She further said that “no woman should ever have to put up with this at work or anywhere”.

Man called out for “reprehensible” behaviour

The post was met with outrage online, with many calling Callaway out for his inappropriate behaviour.

WSAV, the TV station Bozarjian was working for, said in a statement that the incident was “reprehensible and completely unacceptable”.

“No one should ever be disrespected in this manner,” the statement read.

“The safety and protection of our employees is WSAV-TV’s highest priority.”

Savannah Sports Council, which organised the run, denounced the runner’s behaviour as well, saying they “will not tolerate behaviour like this”.

(4/4) We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event. We have made the decision to ban this individual from registering for all Savannah Sports Council owned races. — SAV Sports Council (@SavannahSports) December 8, 2019

They had also banned him from taking part in future races.

Said it was a “misjudge in character”

Earlier this week on Tuesday (Dec. 10), Callaway told Inside Edition that the incident was a “misjudge in character” on his part, and that he “did not know exactly where [he] touched her”.

He said he would have stopped, turned around, and apologised to her had he seen her “facial reaction”.

He also apologised to Bozarjian during an interview with WSAV on Dec. 10, and said he “did not mean to do this”.

Top image adapted via Inside Edition