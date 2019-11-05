fbpx

Back

Lady looking for owner of RM10 note with handwritten message on it

Touching.

Mandy How | December 1, 04:31 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

RM10 might not be much money to some.

But this particular note holds great value to its owner, who has held on to it for nine years.

Last cash from dad

On Nov. 30, a woman known as Hyza Ezany on Facebook wrote a post appealing for the owner of a RM10 note.

The post has gathered more 20,000 shares in less than a day.

A touching message was written on the note.

Both sides of the note were written on with the same message.

In case you can’t see it, it says:

“The last cash given by dad on 21/5/2010 Friday 7:10am.

I <3 you dad”

A quick check on the calendar confirms that May 21, 2010, was indeed a Friday.

However, it is not clear what happened to the father after he handed out the note.

Hyza, who works for CIMB, tagged the bank in her post, where she likely found the note.

She hopes that people will share her post to spread the appeal, and those with any information with the note’s owner can send her a personal message on Facebook.

Top image via Hyza Ezany on Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Arnold's Fried Chicken opening 6th outlet at Tampines West CC on Dec. 5, 2019

Be prepared to queue up.

December 1, 02:25 pm

'I cried as I held him': Longtime volunteer in S'pore shares what it's like to tell a person he has HIV

Dutch psychologist Hetty Vosselman has been journeying with HIV positive individuals in Singapore for the past 12 years. She explains why she considers Singapore a third-world country when it comes to AIDS & HIV awareness and stigma.

December 1, 01:10 pm

54-year-old man missing for almost 2 days, last seen in Kembangan on Nov. 29, 2019

Anyone with information should contact the SPF immediately.

December 1, 12:38 pm

Jet Li, 56, makes headlines with youthful appearance in IG Story at daughter's debutante

Looking good.

December 1, 12:30 pm

Phua Chu Kang was my best project in my 20-year career & it nearly got cut due to lack of sponsors

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 1, 10:25 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close