Lady looking for owner of RM10 note with handwritten message on it

RM10 might not be much money to some.

But this particular note holds great value to its owner, who has held on to it for nine years.

Last cash from dad

On Nov. 30, a woman known as Hyza Ezany on Facebook wrote a post appealing for the owner of a RM10 note.

The post has gathered more 20,000 shares in less than a day.

A touching message was written on the note.

Both sides of the note were written on with the same message.

In case you can’t see it, it says:

“The last cash given by dad on 21/5/2010 Friday 7:10am. I <3 you dad”

A quick check on the calendar confirms that May 21, 2010, was indeed a Friday.

However, it is not clear what happened to the father after he handed out the note.

Hyza, who works for CIMB, tagged the bank in her post, where she likely found the note.

She hopes that people will share her post to spread the appeal, and those with any information with the note’s owner can send her a personal message on Facebook.

