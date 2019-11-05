Disney warns ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ may trigger seizures in people with epilepsy

Fans of Star Wars may want to take some precautions before catching Disney’s latest blockbuster.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which debuts in Singapore on Dec. 19, contains scenes that may trigger seizures in people with epilepsy, according to a joint statement by Disney and the Epilepsy Foundation.

Ask a friend to watch the movie first

The film will contain several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights, which may affect those with photosensitive epilepsy.

This condition is more common in children and adolescents.

For hardcore fans of the franchise, the joint statement recommended the following precautions before watching the movie.

Ask a friend to watch the movie first.

Take your friend with you when you go see the film to alert you to which scenes contain the flashing lights so you block your eyes during those scenes.

Teach your friend the three simple steps of seizure first aid – Stay, Safe, Side – so that they can assist if you have a seizure.

According to CNN, Disney did not elaborate on how the effects were used, or which scenes they would appear in, as the plot remains closely guarded.

Not the first time

Disney’s Incredibles 2, launched in 2018, also contained a sequence of flashing lights, which could have triggered seizures in people with epilepsy.

The film was later re-edited to reduce the amount of flashing images.

More famously, in 1997, flashing lights within an episode of Pokemon in Japan caused about 685 Japanese children to be hospitalised with seizure-like symptoms.

The show subsequently went on a four-month hiatus, and the episode itself was banned.

Top image from Star Wars.