Watch this one-take video of Ramli Sarip & cast singing new ‘Majulah Singapura’ arrangement

If you heard (and enjoyed) local rocker Ramli Sarip’s soulful rendition of “Majulah Singapura” at this years’s National Day Parade, then you might also enjoy this music video featuring Ramli and a cast of Singaporeans crooning our national anthem.

Arranged by renowned music director Sydney Tan, the new musical recording features instruments such as the er hu, guitar, and tabla — a welcome change from the symphonic band we are so used to hearing.

Famed local rocker Ramli Sarip leads the song, supported by a cast of well-known Singaporeans including pioneer HIV advocate Iris Veghese Sim, criminal lawyer Josephus Tan, Singapore’s first female Olympian Tang Pui Wah, rapper and music producer Wheelsmith and green technology entrepreneur Veera Sekaran.

Aside from Tan, the team that put together the musical arrangement and music video includes creative producer Benjamin Tan, creative director Royston Tan, film director Alvin Lee and creative consultant Jean Tay, all of whom worked on this year’s National Day Parade.

Having Ramli lead the singing was a deliberate choice.

According to Sydney Tan, having a native Malay speaker and someone with gravitas would be able to “bring out the nuances of meaning in an authentic and organic way”.

The music video, which was produced by Chuan Pictures, was shot entirely in one take.

It starts with Ramli singing the opening lines of “Majulah Singapura” on a stage. As the camera pulls back, we see the musicians, and cast of the music video supporting Ramli into the chorus.

As the camera continues to pull back and the music swells, we see what appears to be a very inclusive supporting cast belting out the national anthem together.

It’s not flashy, nor does it try to gain currency with the masses by name-dropping big icons (no JJ, Stef, or Dick here, surprisingly), but its earnestness shines through.

You get the sense that it is, as what Sydney Tan described the song — both a “gentle invitation and a powerful plea” to join Singaporeans in their journey towards happiness and progress.

You can watch the music video below:

Top image courtesy of project team.