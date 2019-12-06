Police NSF, 22, accused of filming woman in toilet at K-9 Unit HQ
The police said that national service officers are expected to uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity.
A police full-time national serviceman (NSF) has been charged in court after he allegedly filmed a woman in the female toilet earlier this year, on March 12, 2019.
According to The Straits Times, the alleged crime occurred around 5pm at the Police K-9 Unit headquarters located at 2 Mowbray Road, near Choa Chu Kang Way.
Facing three charges
Jonathan Chua Wei Cong, 22, was handed the following charges in a district court on Wednesday, Dec. 18, reported Yahoo News Singapore:
- Insulting a woman’s modesty, for pointing his phone camera at the woman from over the toilet cubicle door.
- Criminal trespass, for trespassing into the female toilet.
- Having an obscene film on his phone, which breaches the Films Act.
In response to Mothership.sg queries, the police said:
“Officers of the Singapore Police Force, including National Service officers, are expected to uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity.
Those who commit criminal offences will be charged in court and dealt with in accordance with the law.
As the court case is ongoing, we are unable to comment further.”
They were unable to comment on whether Chua is still currently serving his national service, but The Straits Times reported that they understood that he is.
Chua’s next court date is January 8, 2020.
Singapore penal code dictates that the punishment for insult to a woman’s modesty is one year’s imprisonment and/or a fine.
For criminal trespass, Chua could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.
If convicted of possessing an obscene film, he could be fined a maximum of $20,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.
Many recent voyeuristic crimes
Chua is just one of a number of men who have been charged or convicted recently for voyeuristic crimes.
