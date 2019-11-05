Pokémon Dolls merchandise, including Mimikyu, available at Pokémon Center S’pore from Dec. 14

The Pokémon Center Singapore is releasing their latest collection of Pokémon Dolls on Dec. 14, from 10am.

A nod to the original Poké Doll

Some of these plushies are being made available in Singapore for the first time as well.

The adorable looking plushies aren’t just another cute addition to the tons of adorable merchandise you can already find at the Pokémon Center, but are instead a reference to an item in the Pokémon game – the Poké Doll, specifically.

The Poké Doll was introduced in the first Pokémon game as a decoy tool, helping the player to escape from unwanted Pokémon battles they may have stumbled into. The doll is based on the Pokémon Clefairy.

Besides its use as a decoy, dolls based on other Pokémon were also featured as decorative items for a player’s Secret Base in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire.

The Pokémon Dolls will retail at S$21 each. The dolls available include

Mimikyu

Lapras

Charizard

Psyduck

Jigglypuff

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Gengar

Quantity is limited and stock availability may differ at various times.

The Pokémon Center might impose a restriction on the quantity each customer is able to buy, so you might want to make it down early to avoid disappointment.

Top image via Pokémon Center Singapore’s Facebook page.



