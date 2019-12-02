fbpx

S’pore govt responds to SCMP article on POFMA, hits out at comments from Human Rights Watch

The Singapore government responds again to foreign coverage of POFMA.

Sulaiman Daud | December 31, 03:08 pm

The Singapore government has responded to an article from the South China Morning Post (SCMP) regarding the use of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulations Act (POFMA).

In a response letter published on Tuesday (Dec. 31), it denied assertions that the law restricts freedom of speech, arguing that at every instance the new law has been used so far, the falsehoods were identified, and the basis of public interest was also explained.

The article tracked the government’s five uses of POFMA in the past two months, beginning from the first time it was invoked on Nov. 25 against Brad Bowyer, a member of the Progress Singapore Party.

Criticism of POFMA from both Singaporeans and foreigners

It included comments that were critical of the law from Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan and a mass communication academic at Boston University.

Chee was quoted saying that the use of the law against the posts made by his party was a “pretext” to “further restrict free debate”.

The academic, an assistant professor named Michelle Amazeen, said there was no way at the moment to rule out the possibility that the ruling People’s Action Party could use the law for its own self-interest.

She added that “independent referees” are needed to remove the perception that the law could be used for anything other than the public interest.

SCMP’s article also covered previous reports from the Washington Post and the Economist about POFMA, and the Singapore government’s responses to them.

S’pore High Commissioner to UK rebuts Economist article on fake news law

Consul-general in Hong Kong responds

On Dec. 31, SCMP published a response from Foo Teow Lee, Singapore’s Consul-General in Hong Kong.

In her letter, Foo denied the reported sentiment that the Singapore government is using POFMA indiscriminately and without cause to restrict free speech.

“This is untrue. In every case where we have issued correction notices to online posts, we have detailed the falsehoods as well as the public interest involved.

Far from being matters of ‘interpretation of statistics’ or ‘opinion of facts’, the statements corrected were all demonstrably factually false.”

Foo also pointed out that despite Chee’s assertion that the SDP would go to court if they had to, they have not yet done so, nor appealed the notices.

“That would settle, simply and conclusively, whether the posts are opinions or facts and, if they are facts, whether they are true or false. Why have they not done this?”

She added that by giving readers more information instead of removing the statements subjected to POFMA, this “surely” enhanced public debate by letting them decide for themselves “where the truth lies”.

MOM: SDP’s statement is wrong because number of retrenched PMETs has declined

Inviting Phil Robertson of the Human Rights Watch to a debate

Foo also responded to comments from Phil Robertson of the Human Rights Watch (HRW), who was also quoted in the SCMP article.

Robertson said that Singapore “ducked” the opportunity to respond to HRW’s written critique of the country’s record on rights.

An official from the Ministry of Communications and Information recently sent a letter to Robertson offering to debate POFMA with him at any university forum in Singapore, and to live-stream the exchange on Facebook.

Addressing this, Robertson said the government was trying to “score cheap public relations points”. He added:

“Singapore is playing word games while using POFMA to run roughshod over people’s rights, especially the right to freedom of expression.”

Foo noted that Robertson had repeatedly declined the government’s offers to argue HRW’s position and “show up” any errors face-to-face.

Neither Robertson nor any other representative from HRW attended the public hearings held by the Parliamentary Select Committee on POFMA in 2018, despite being offered travel funds and video-conferencing.

NGO Human Rights Watch accused of spreading falsehoods to change S’pore, being non-transparent

NGO Human Rights Watch slams S’pore’s Select Committee hearings as theatrics

Foo repeated “for the fourth time” the offer for Robertson to debate a Singapore Minister:

“The Singapore government never shies away from answering foreign critics. They can say what they please. All we insist upon is the right of reply. That same logic applies to POFMA.”

Fierce.

Related story:

POFMA was first used 1 month ago. What has it been used for so far?

Top image from Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong and SCMP’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

