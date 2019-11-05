fbpx

Back

PMD rider & BMW driver arrested after getting physical with each other in Tanjong Pagar

Both arrested.

Belmont Lay | December 1, 11:51 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Two men suspected to be involved in a case of rash act that was caught on video have been arrested by the police.

BMW driver clashes with PMD rider on Enggor St, rider says he’s tired of S’porean drivers’ ‘bullsh*t’

The alleged altercation on the road involved a car and a personal mobility device (PMD) on Nov. 28 in Tanjong Pagar.

The Singapore Police Force said in a media statement on Sunday, Dec. 1 that it had received a report of a traffic incident along Enggor Street.

Officers from the Central Police Division arrested the 43-year-old driver on Nov. 30.

The 36-year-old PMD rider was arrested on Dec. 1.

The police said the driver and PMD rider had argued and acted aggressively toward each other before parting ways.

The incident started out as a verbal spat, but the PMD rider was seen allegedly putting his hands on the driver.

If convicted for the offence of rash act, they could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

The police is reminding the public that every road user is expected to observe proper traffic rules and not to take the law into their own hands.

Alleged traffic violations can be reported at the nearest neighbourhood police centre or have information provided to the Traffic Police Department via the online “Feedback on Road Users” portal. 

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SEA Games events cancelled, rescheduled due to approach of Typhoon Kammuri

Oh no.

December 1, 11:32 pm

Figure skater Chloe Ing, 21, wins S'pore's 3rd gold medal at SEA Games 2019

She previously won a silver medal in the 2017 SEA Games.

December 1, 10:34 pm

Superga S'pore now lets you customise shoes for S$95

Not sure if can wear to school.

December 1, 09:27 pm

Complaints of massive traffic jam near downtown city area due to Standard Chartered marathon road closures

Three other events over the weekend are also predicted to contribute to the congestion in the downtown city area.

December 1, 09:05 pm

Quirky cafe in Canberra S'pore has mains below S$10 & fun artwork on walls

New cafe to try on the weekend.

December 1, 08:29 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close