PMD rider & BMW driver arrested after getting physical with each other in Tanjong Pagar

Two men suspected to be involved in a case of rash act that was caught on video have been arrested by the police.

The alleged altercation on the road involved a car and a personal mobility device (PMD) on Nov. 28 in Tanjong Pagar.

The Singapore Police Force said in a media statement on Sunday, Dec. 1 that it had received a report of a traffic incident along Enggor Street.

Officers from the Central Police Division arrested the 43-year-old driver on Nov. 30.

The 36-year-old PMD rider was arrested on Dec. 1.

The police said the driver and PMD rider had argued and acted aggressively toward each other before parting ways.

The incident started out as a verbal spat, but the PMD rider was seen allegedly putting his hands on the driver.

If convicted for the offence of rash act, they could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

The police is reminding the public that every road user is expected to observe proper traffic rules and not to take the law into their own hands.

Alleged traffic violations can be reported at the nearest neighbourhood police centre or have information provided to the Traffic Police Department via the online “Feedback on Road Users” portal.