Grassroots leader recounts how people reacted to seeing poor living conditions of elderly resident

“Shocked” and “very sad” — that’s how Braddell Heights grassroots leader Chris Chu described her reaction to seeing the living conditions of a resident known as Madam Yeong.

Chu recounted her experience helping Yeong in a video published by the People’s Association on Dec. 20, 2019, on their Facebook page.

Meeting Yeong and her family

In the video, Chu — who’s been staying in Zone F of the Braddell Heights constituency for more than 20 years — said that she first heard of Yeong’s plight from a social worker at the Serangoon Moral Family Service centre.

Visiting the Yeong family house, Chu was greeted to a cluttered living room, so much that there was only “one passage available for one person to walk”.

The rest of the house was equally cluttered, bed bugs and other insects ran rampant on the ground.

During her visit, Chu learned that Yeong, who was in her sixties, lived with her husband — wheelchair-bound after suffering a stroke — and their son.

Getting emotional, the grassroots leader described how she felt sad upon hearing that their son would sleep on cardboard laid down in the kitchen, while Yeong and her husband slept on a chair and wheelchair respectively.

Cleaning out the house

As Yeong’s block was undergoing a Home Improvement Programme (HIP), Chu arranged with the HIP contractor for Yeong and her family to sleep in a resting room that was closed to the public after 6pm.

Having found the family a suitable place to stay in the interim, Chu then set about gathering volunteers to assist in a clean up of the Yeongs’ flat.

The social worker from Serangoon Moral got in contact with another organisation, Keeping Hope Alive, who said that they may be able to help by finding four or eight volunteers — which Chu did not think was enough for the task at hand.

“(I was thinking) ‘Huh… four? Eight? How ah?’ On that day itself, while walking towards the block itself I heard a lot of noise. Oh my god, I was shocked! There were so many volunteers, you know, at the void deck. So I spoke to the lady, Fion. She managed to get 60 volunteers. They really came well-prepared you know.”

Outfitted with jumpsuits, face masks, and gloves the volunteers cleaned out the Yeongs’ flat, taking out the rubbish, and dismantling cupboards from 9am till about 5pm.

Finding even more helping hands

Chu initially stored whatever belongings the Yeong’s wanted to keep in a storage area at the void deck, but had to find another solution when someone broke in and stole some of the items, including Yeong’s daughter’s jewellery.

Fortunately, she remembered that one of her residents had a furniture warehouse, and they managed to move Yeong’s items over for safekeeping.

Chu then brought in pest control to take care of the house’s infestation problem.

“When the manager came in he said ‘Oh my god, the bed bugs are still alive!’ So they need to do the smoke one. They had to seal up the whole unit, and then one week later then they open. They just do for them free, for the whole treatment.”

The Yeong’s were also helped by the HIP contractor who told Chu that they would paint the whole house free-of-charge.

Furthermore, the owner of the warehouse where the Yeong’s were storing their items, furnished the living room of the now pest-free house while also buying the Yeongs a new washing machine.

The finishing touch was laid on when the “lady boss” of another furniture shop in Chu’s zone “gave a very good price” for some beds.

“A totally different house”

All the hard work paid off when the Yeong and her family returned to the house.

“When (Yeong’s husband) came back, the first sight he saw the house, he was shocked. He couldn’t believe his eyes. It’s a totally different house you know?”

Yeong and her husband had previously believed that they would die amongst the clutter and rubbish in their house.

“To get this unit to be done in such a short time, and getting help from all these people. They really… how can you say ah? They help without asking for things in return.”

“They just help out,” concluded Chu.

The story of the Yeongs and Chu can be seen on the People’s Association Facebook page here.

Top image from the People’s Association Facebook page