Ong Ye Kung’s speech on S’pore’s hope for the future: Mothership SparkNotes edition

Minister of Education Ong Ye Kung spoke on Dec. 3 about Singapore’s hopeful future at Singapore Polytechnic’s 65th Anniversary Gala Dinner.

He highlighted the policies that have helped to create the success that Singapore sees now and encouraged the government to work closely with its people to continue to adapt and strengthen Singapore’s institutions.

Therefore, Ong said that the government has to always engage its people, understand their pre-occupations, and go beyond working for Singaporeans to working with Singaporeans.

Ong added that the government has to assess the best course of action, decide, determine its implementation and then explain the rationale to the public with sincerity.

Advertisement

You can read the transcript of his speech here. But if you don’t have time…

Here’s a SparkNotes version of Ong’s speech:

Ong stated that Singapore’s success cannot and should not be based upon its GDP. Rather, it should look at the well-being of Singaporeans.

While well-being comprises of many aspects, such as health, security, cost of living, and employment, Ong proposed that one of the main parts of well-being, for most people, is economic well-being.

However, economic well-being pertains not just to jobs and pay raises, but rather the intersection of good public policies in housing, the economy, and education. When the three come together, Ong explained, Singaporeans’ well-being is improved in a way that can give hope for a brighter future.

Ong’s then broke down the policies in the three areas that come together to affect economic well-being.

Advertisement

Housing

According to Ong, Singaporeans have access to affordable housing through HDB, and many are able to finance their loans through their CPFs.

As such, 90% of Singaporeans today own their own homes, with 79% in living in HDB flats.

“Homes anchor us to our country and give us something to protect and to fight for. They are our safe haven and refuge. They are the social foundation for individual Singaporeans to unite and collectively build something bigger together.”

Advertisement

Economy

Ong spoke of how Singapore had built its economy on global connections.

It began with international trade, but has built upon that to expand into transportation (aviation and logistics), manufacturing, services (tourism, finance), and most recently, innovation (research, creative industries, and start-ups).

As a result of this global connectedness, Singapore continues to increase its free trade initiatives because “trade is our life.”

Ong likened the diversity of Singapore’s economy to a smartphone:

“You use it to stay in touch with friends, navigate to your destination, make payments, search for information, book movie tickets, order meals, and sometimes, make a phone call. Your life revolves around it and it is not so easy for you to declare the smart phone redundant. Such is the resilience of the Singapore economy today.”

Advertisement

Education

Ong notes that Singapore’s education system is successful in part because of the stability of the previous two areas – housing and economy – as well as due to the passion and professionalism of the teachers working in the schools.

And that the government provides significant subsidies, funding, and bursaries for students, in order to ensure that no one’s financial circumstances prevents them from fulfilling their educational potential.

In addition, Ong points to Singapore’s meritocracy as playing a key role in the success of the education system:

“Parents and students know that regardless of your background, hard work and good performance means access to opportunities and a good shot at success. No one will be denied opportunities because of where you came from.”

Due to the wide range of sectors present in Singapore, as highlighted by Ong when speaking about the economy, there are a variety of opportunities for young Singaporeans which the education system must adapt to prepare them for.

Advertisement

The education system, Ong said, must change to “define a broader meritocracy”:

“A recognition that each child possesses different strengths and different talents, each child is unique and no child’s fate is fixed. The education system must cultivate in them a confident learning identity with a strong mindset of personal growth. They must have the curiosity and motivation to learn for life.”

These reforms have taken the form of de-emphasising academic grades, cutting down on the number of exams students take, moving away from the streaming system, shifting toward aptitude-based admission in polytechnics, and introducing more pathways, such as Work Study pathways, to students.

Ong also hinted at curriculum changes having to do with teaching students core moral values, cultural appreciation, and digital literacy, saying:

“When we are ready, I will explain these curriculum changes.”

Tying everything together for economic well-being and hope

Together, Ong proposed, the solidity of housing, economic, and educational policies have combined to bring hope to every generation.

Housing creates the social foundation.

Economy presents the opportunities.

And education allows for personal growth and the chance to seize those opportunities.

Advertisement

A SparkNotes of this SparkNotes:

Ong said that Singapore is held up by strong institutions, especially in housing, the economy, and education.

Together, they contribute to the well-being of Singaporeans.

These institutions must evolve with the times in order to prepare for the future, and the government should work with Singaporeans and understand their worries.

Top image from Facebook via Ong Ye Kung.