Ong Ye Kung says policy of withholding PSLE results from students with overdue school fees should be ‘reviewed’

Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung has said that the practice of withholding PSLE results from children whose parents have not paid school fees should be “reviewed”.

According to The Straits Times, Ong made the comments in an email to Terence Tan, an artist who started a petition titled “No child should be denied a PSLE cert”.

Ong also said that he would address the issue in parliament next year while saying that he did not agree with the views expressed by some who had signed the petition.

Responding to a petition

Tan had shared a screenshot of the email on his Facebook account.

In his email, Ong said that he could not rule out “odd cases”.

“We do have to question if this practice works at all in urging parents to do a small part in paying some miscellaneous fees,” he wrote.

In response to Mothership’s queries, Ong’s press secretary confirmed that the email had indeed been sent by the minster.

The petition, which at the time of writing had garnered more than 3300 signatories, posited that many Singaporeans disagreed with the what is understood to be a longstanding policy of withholding results slips.

“This petition requests the removal of this longstanding policy now,” it said.

Ong’s disagreements

Indicating that he had seen the petition, Ong said that he disagreed with the view that schools or teachers were uncaring and unfeeling.

“On the contrary, schools and teachers are on the frontline doing their utmost and often going out of their way to help students from vulnerable backgrounds.”

He also argued against the sentiment that applying for financial aid was difficult or demeaning.

The minister said that all governmental schemes required forms to be filled out, adding that while this “cannot be helped”, school staff often helped parents to fill out the forms.

Ong also said that from talking to people, he did not get the impression that students were humiliated when they did not receive their original results slips.

“The schools, in fact, were sensitive about it. The students would receive their results like everyone, and apply for secondary school and progress like everyone else.”

Speaking to Mothership, Tan said that he was glad to hear that Ong would be reviewing the policy.

“All in all, I think the petition may have helped bridge a dialogue, and I’m glad the effort paid off.”

Viral enough for Ho Ching to comment

The issue of schools withholding PSLE results from students due to unpaid fees was originally raised by local activist Gilbert Goh.

Goh said in a post on Facebook that he heard about the student who was given a photocopied version of the certificate due to some outstanding school fees.

The post went viral with more than 2,900 shares in less than 24 hours, with even Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching weighing in on the issue.

