UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to resign after crushing election loss

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party in the United Kingdom, will resign from his post after a crushing election defeat on Friday, Dec. 13 (Singapore time).

Said he wouldn’t resign before

Corbyn managed to retain his seat of Islington North in London, in contrast to Conservative victories elsewhere in the country.

While he said he would not lead the Labour Party into a future general election, he also ruled out quitting right away.

He said he would stay as leader to allow the party time for “reflection”, according to The Guardian.

What’s next?

After Corbyn steps down, his allies will try to seek to control of the party within its leftist flank, but will likely face strong opposition, Axios writes.

Liberal Democrat leader loses seat

Another opposition party leader, Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrat leaders, was also defeated by just 149 votes by Scottish National Party’s (SNP) Amy Callaghan.

Boris Johnson to retain power

On the other hand, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to retain power, and remain in the hot seat to steer the country for the next five years.

According to an exit poll from the U.K.’s three main broadcasters — the BBC, ITV and Sky — Johnson’s Conservative Party is set for a resounding victory.

The win is said to be the biggest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 victory.

Exit polls are completed by asking voters to repeat their vote after leaving their local polling station, and are accurate most of the time.

The key messages

Johnson had framed his campaign around the message of “get Brexit done”, while Labour had lacked a clear position on Brexit.

The British pound surged two percent to its highest value against the U.S. dollar (US$1.35) since May 2018 after the exit poll results, the BBC reported.

The sharp rise indicates investors welcome the result.

This is because a large Conservative majority would bring clarity to the Brexit uncertainty, which has arguably paralysed the country for more than three years.

There was also the perception that Labour would implement “anti-business policies” if they had taken power.

