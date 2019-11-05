Osaka hotel separated from cat cafe by glass panel, guests can watch felines all day long

Do you adore cats and yearn to be with them every minute of the day?

You can now live your dream at this new hotel in Osaka, Japan, which is opening on Dec. 16, 2019.

Room with a (cat) view

This unique establishment, called Neko Yokujo & Neko Hatago, is split in the middle, with a cat cafe on one side and a capsule hotel on the other, according to Sora News.

The kitties roam freely around the cafe, while hotel guests are allowed to peer at them from the comfort of their rooms, as the two spaces are simply separated by a pane of glass.

Other than a dormitory-style room, two-person capsules are available too:

One night’s stay at the hotel will set you back 8,500 yen to 11,500 yen (S$106.40 to S$144), excluding tax.

Play with the kitties

Not content with simply watching the kitties play by themselves (and ignore you)?

You can use the radio-controlled toys provided by the hotel to try and catch their attention.

If you want to be even closer, here’s good news: Each hotel guest is gifted a two-hour voucher (worth 3,000 yen or S$37.60) to be used at the cat cafe

The area is also open to hotel guests before and after it admits non-hotel guest customers.

Have a ‘cat bath’

The cat cafe also offers ‘cat baths’, or neko-yoku.

According to their website, you will literally be covered in cats in this ‘bath’.

The establishment even recommends having such ‘baths’ on a regular basis.

A portion of the proceeds will go to cat food and medical expenses for cats in need.

The cafe also offers foot baths (500 yen or S$6.30 for 10 mins) while a cat rests on your lap.

Absolute pure bliss.

All cats are adoptable

But what if you’ve fallen in love with one of the kitties and can’t bear to say goodbye when your stay is over?

You can consider adopting them and giving them a forever home.

Unlike most other cat cafes, where the resident cats are usually permanent fixtures, all cats at Neko Hatago are rescues under animal welfare company Neco Republic.

This means all the cats are looking for new homes, although it is unclear if a tourist will be allowed to adopt one of the cats.

Here’s the address in case you’re making travel plans to Japan:

Osaka-shi, Chuo-ku, Shimanouchi 1-14-29

You can make your reservations here.

Here are the prices for the cat cafe:

Weekdays: 200 yen or S$2.50 every 10 mins / 1,500 yen or S$18.80 for 1 hour

Weekends: 250 yen or S$3.10 every 10 mins / 1,800 yen or S$22.50 for 1 hour

All day (weekdays only): 3,800 yen or S$47.60

Top image via Neco Republic