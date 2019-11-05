Mice chew off part of baby’s nose in China after she was left alone with milk residue on face
She sustained more than 100 wounds and required stitches.
A three-month-old baby had part of her face gnawed on by mice after she was left alone in her room for about 10 minutes, Kunming TV reported.
Didn’t wipe baby’s mouth after feeding her
Her parents revealed that after feeding the baby milk, they had left her alone in the room without wiping her mouth.
They then returned to the room hurriedly after hearing the baby cry.
That was when they saw the alarming scene.
The ordeal left the baby with more than 100 wounds on her face.
Part of nose bitten off
A doctor from Kunming Children’s Hospital said the baby sustained severe injuries, and that the wounds were simply too many to count properly.
Part of the baby’s nose was also bitten off, revealing bone on the right side of her nose.
Injuries will take a long time to recover
While the baby was first sent to a small local hospital and stayed there for about eight hours, she was later sent to the larger Kunming Children’s Hospital due to a lack of resources.
The baby then received stitches as well as a rabies shot.
While the doctor said she can be discharged from hospital after three to four days, the injuries on her face will take a long time to recover.
The baby will most likely have to receive reconstructive surgery after she grows up to improve her appearance, the doctor added.
Warning: Photo of baby’s injuries below, viewer discretion advised
Top image via Kunming TV
